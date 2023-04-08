On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Iowa Western softball team completed the sweep of Southeastern College at the new Dr. John and Jean Marshall Complex on the campus of Iowa Western Community College.

In game one, the Reivers got off to a hot start offensively with all five of their runs and six hits occurring within the first three innings. Though the Blackhawks’ bat started getting hot as the game went on the Reiver defense never let the visitors push any runs home and preserved the shutout.

“We’re on a little win streak with the girls now,” coach Heidi Jordan said. “I’m super proud of the energy these girls are bringing and are really trying hard to find this team’s identity, and they’re really starting to buy in and learn how to win with each other.”

The offense continued in game two despite falling behind early in the contest and stormed ahead to win the game 8-5 to complete the sweep over the Blackhawks.

The offense was again a big contributor as the Reivers scored eight unanswered runs after falling behind 1-0 midway through the second inning. The Blackhawks made things a bit interesting in the seventh inning as they plated four runs to climb back within three runs, but it was too little too late for the visitors as the Reivers held on for their 20th win of the season.

“We got creative and came through with some timely hits,” Jordan said. “We started being a bit more patient at the plate and started playing small ball to get our runners on base and into a better position to score. When we started playing a bit more selective, that’s when we started connecting for some timely hits.”

The Reivers will look to expand on their four-game win streak on Wednesday when they head to Ottumwa to face Indian Hills for a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for 2 p.m., and game two is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Southeastern (19-6) 000 000 0 – 0

Iowa Western (19-11) 320 000 0 – 5

Southeastern (19-7) 010 000 4 – 5

Iowa Western (20-11) 015 002 0 – 8