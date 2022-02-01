College softball: Reiver softball starts hot

The Iowa Western softball team rolled in the runs through its first four games of the season Sunday and Monday in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The Reivers went 3-1 overall after splitting games with Lake Region State College, winning 11-1 and losing 7-6, and then winning two games against North Dakota College of Science, 10-3 and 18-4.

“We feel like we should have come out of there with four wins, but had a rough second game,” Reiver coach Ben Greer said. “We talked about trying to build some maturity on our team, which is made up mostly of freshmen, but we did a much better job on the second day with that.

"Overall we saw a lot of good things, there are still some things to work on, but we did a lot of things really well.”

In game one on Sunday against Lake Region, the Reivers took advantage, especially in the later innings, of four errors by the Royals. Iowa Western scored nine combined runs in the final three innings of the game to give the Reivers an 11-1 in five innings in their first game of the season.

First baseman Libby Walls had two hits and two RBIs in this game.

In game two, the Royals scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a quick lead. However, Iowa Western would score the next six runs and hold a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

The Royals, however, scored five runs to steal the game. Catcher Kamrie Stuart and shortstop Olivia Valdez each had two hits for Iowa Western.

On Monday, Iowa Western faced North Dakota College of Science, looking to rebound from their first defeat. The Reivers outscored the Wildcats 28-7 in their two games.

In game one, the Reivers won 10-3 as first baseman Olivia Kyes had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Reivers. Iowa Western won game two 18-4 in five innings with Karis Gifford and Camryn Milley each connecting for four hits.

After seeing his team score at least six runs in each game Greer is pleased with how the bats are starting the season.

“We are very blessed that we can produce power and speed,” Greer said. “We stole a lot of bases, hit nine bombs (home runs), so it looks like we can score in any way we need to and generate good offense, provide some power numbers. It’s fun to watch, but I expect a lot of offensive production this year and while our pitchers were solid I think they’ll be even sharper as the season goes on.”

Iowa Western will return to action on Saturday.