College Softball: Reivers roll Roadrunners

The Iowa Western softball team swept their doubleheader against State Fair College by scores of 10-2 and 18-5 Thursday on the road.

Iowa Western’s bats in the first game plated five runs in the first inning. The Reiver would hold on to that 5-0 lead until Rylee Konowalchuk hit a homer in the top of the fifth and then hit another one in the top of the sixth to put the Reivers ahead 10-0.

Iowa Western would hang on for the 10-2 victory and prepare for game two.

The Reivers started the game hot again as a home run from Olivia Kyes helped the Reivers score four runs in the top of the first. The Roadrunners would get one of those runs back soon, but Jael Wilde hit a homer in the top of the second to make it 5-1 in favor of the Reivers.

The Reivers broke open the floodgates in the top of the third by scoring 10 runs in the inning and took a commanding 15-1 lead. The Roadrunners scored two in the bottom half of the inning, but the game would ultimately end in five innings after a two-run homer from Karlie Chonis finished things in five innings.

Iowa Western returns to the diamond on Tuesday at Northeast College. Game on will start at 3 p.m.