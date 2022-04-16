COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers split with Warriors

The Iowa Western softball team split a pair of entertaining Saturday games with Indian Hills at the Reiver Sports Complex.

The Reivers won game one 8-7, but lost game two 13-3.

In game one, the Warriors took an early 1-0 lead after the top half of the first inning. That lead wouldn’t last very long as Jael Wilde connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to put the Reivers ahead 2-1.

The Reivers extended their lead with two more runs in the bottom half of the second. But, the Warriors answered back in the top of the third by scoring three runs after capitalizing on some early walks and an error within the inning to tie the game at 4-4.

After going three up, three down in the bottom of the third, the Warriors regained the lead 5-4 midway through the fourth inning.

The Reivers then came up with an answer in the form of three runs in the bottom of the fourth as Rylee Konowalchuk led off with a single. Soon after, Kambrie Stuart got on base after a Warriors error. Stuart and Konowalchuk were brought home after a two-RBI single from Karis Gifford. Wilde then hit an RBI single to score Gifford to put the Reivers up 7-5.

The Warriors wouldn’t go away, scoring a run in the fifth and sixth to tie the game at 7-7 heading into the seventh inning.

The Reiver held the Warriors scoreless in the top half of the seventh inning to set themselves up with the opportunity to win the game. And the Reivers did not waste that opportunity. Amayia Hernandez smacked one over the fence to give Iowa Western a walk-off win in game one 8-7.

In game two, Indian Hills scored the first three runs of the game through the first two innings. The Reivers got some offense rolling in the third inning to tie the game at 3-3 after a three-run homer from Wilde that also brought home Gifford and Olivia Kyes.

The tie wouldn’t last long though, as the Warriors plated two runs in the top of the fourth and doubled their total runs in the fifth inning to take a 10-3 after capitalizing on some errors. Indian Hill further expanded its lead in the top of the seventh with three more runs before putting the Reivers away in game two 13-3.

The game two loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Reivers.

Game 1

Indian Hills 103 111 0 – 7

Iowa Western 220 300 1 – 8

Game 2

Indian Hills (30-7) 120 250 3 – 13

Iowa Western (35-13) 003 000 0 – 3