COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers sweep high-scoring doubleheader

The Iowa Western softball team won a pair of high-scoring games on Wednesday in Marshalltown.

Iowa Western beat the Marshalltown Tigers 11-9 in game one, and 19-15 in game two.

In game one, the Reivers started with two runs in the top of the first to take an early lead. The Tigers would eventually answer with four runs in the bottom of the third to take the 4-2 lead; however, that lead would be short-lived as the Reivers scored seven combined run through the top of the fourth and fifth inning to the Tiger’s three runs.

Iowa Western then scored two more runs in the top of the sixth. Which proved to be enough to hold off the Tigers for the win.

Camryn Milley and Amayia Hernandez co-led the Reivers with three hits each. Milley individually led Iowa Western with four RBIs.

Ava Knoll got the win in the circle for the Reivers after pitching through all seven innings and striking out nine batters.

In game two, the Reivers plated a run in the first inning and then boosted their lead to 4-0 midway through the second. The Tiger would cut that lead in half with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the second inning, but the chaos was just beginning.

The Reiver scored one in the top of the third, but the Tigers scored two more in the bottom of the third to make it just a one-run ballgame. Both teams would score two runs in the fourth to make it a 7-6 ball game heading into the fifth inning.

The Reiver then broke through in a big way scoring three runs in the top of the fifth and then scoring six runs in the sixth to take a 16-6 lead.

The Tigers tried to make a comeback with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and four more in the bottom of the seventh, but thanks to three runs in the top half of the seventh, the Reivers held on to win a wild game two, despite committing four errors.

Karis Gifford and Olivia Kyes each had four hits to lead the Reivers. Jael Wilde led Iowa Western with seven RBIs. Myla Beckstrom pitched six innings for the Reivers and was credited for the win.

Iowa Western returns to the diamond on Saturday when they go on the road to face Indian Hills in Ottumwa for a doubleheader. Game one of that doubleheader will be at 1 p.m.

Game one

Iowa Western 200 342 0 – 11

Marshalltown 004 112 1 – 9

Game two

Iowa Western (41-15) 131 236 3 – 19

Marshalltown (7-37) 022 205 4 – 15