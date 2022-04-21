COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Reivers trample Knights

The Iowa Western softball team won two games over North Platte College in convincing fashion on Wednesday on the road.

The Reivers won game one 13-3 and cruised through game two for a 13-5 win.

In game one, the Reivers connected for 12 hits. Camryn Milley and Myla Beckstrom each hit a home run for Reivers as well to power past the Knights.

The Reivers and Knights each scored a run in the first inning, but neither plated a run in the second. The Reivers took charge with seven combined runs through the third and fourth inning.

The Knights scored two to try to make up some ground, however, the Reivers plated five runs in the sixth inning to run away with the win in game one.

Milley led the Reivers with three hits in this game while Amayia Hernandez led the team with three RBIs on two hits.

In game two, the Reivers kept the hitting spree rolling as five players had two or more hits in this game.

After bringing two runs home in the top half of the first inning, the Knights responded with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning to take the lead.

However, the Reivers surged back with the next 10 runs through the third, fourth, and fifth inning. The Knights pushed one run home in the bottom of the fifth, however, the Reiver got the run back by scoring one in the top of the sixth.

Olivia Kyes and Milley co-led the Reivers with three hits each as the team combined for 13 hits total.

Iowa Western will return home this weekend when they host Southwestern for a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Game 1

Iowa Western 102 505 – 13

North Platte 100 020 – 3

Game 2

Iowa Western (37-13) 204 421 – 13

North Platte (5-27) 400 010 – 5