College Track and Field: Reiver women win indoor track title; men place third

The Iowa Western women’s indoor track and field team broke multiple school records and won the NJCAA national championship after winning nine of the events and the men’s team placed third overall, which was a program-best finish, in the NJCAA national meet in Pittsburg, Kansas.

This national championship for the women marks back-to-back titles for the Reivers. After hearing lots of doubt about their title last season, this national title feels a little extra sweet this time around.

“The women came out with a lot to prove and the biggest thing I think this title does is it quiets a lot of skeptics,” Reiver coach Doug Marshall said. “A lot of people thought, yeah we won but it was the ‘COVID year’ things like that. But now they came back and dominated and that’s not being cocky or anything, but the results don’t lie and we did it all across the board.”

The Reiver women claimed the gold in nine combined events to run away with the title with a team score of 160, which was 62 points ahead of the runner-up New Mexico Junior College.

Antonia Sealy won the overall pentathlon, as she placed first in the pentathlon shot put with a long throw of 12.62 meters. Sealy also placed second in the pentathlon 60 meter hurdles and third in the pentathlon long jump with a mark of 5.62 meters.

Miracle Ailes won the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.8 meters. Finishing right behind her was her teammate Alliyah McNeil with a 1.75 mark for the runner-up spot. Victory George won the triple jump with a mark of 12.86 meters and placed third in the long jump with a mark of 5.94 meters.

In the running events, Hilda Chebet won the 5,000 meter run with a time of 17:11 and was the champion of the 3000 meter run as well with a time of 10:05. Chebet also won the 1 mile run with a time of 5:02 and took second in the 1,000 meter run with a time of 2:59. Nickisha Pryce took the gold in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.68 seconds.

Finally, the Reiver’s 4x400 relay team claimed first place. Alliyah McNeil, Daniella Deer, Dyandra Gray, and Nickisha Pryce were members of the winning relay team.

Other highlights for the Reiver’s championship run were Elizabeth Sebera placing third in the weight throw with a mark of 15.93 meters. Dyandra Gray placed third in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.37 seconds.

Terresha Walcott placed third in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.51 seconds. Mercy Biwott took home third in the 5,000 meter run and second in the 3,000 meter run. Shariden Richardson earned third in the 1,000 meter run with a time of 3:03.

“It was a lot of fun watching these girls compete,” Marshall said. “Just to see the joy and see all of them be so happy, it was just a combination of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears and all of that stuff pay off.

“This championship truly was a whole team effort, that’s what really put us over the top. I mean had winners in the throws, the jumps, the hurdles, the sprints, distance events. Everybody contributed to this.”

The Reiver men placed third out of 31 teams with a team score of 51 points.

While the men didn’t have any individual champions they had plenty of quality finishes. As Nemoy Cockett earned second in the weight throw with a mark of 18.43 meters, and Nicholas Kiprotich earned the runner-up honor in the 5,000 meter run with a time of 14:22.

Tahj Hamm placed fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 47.19 seconds. Tajean Houston earned third in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 7.9 seconds.

Iowa Western’s 4,000 medley relay team placed fifth out of 19 teams with a time of 10:07.41. Nicholaus Smith placed seventh in the triple jump and his teammate Kenyon Johnson was right behind him in eighth.

Michael Buchanan placed third in the long jump with a mark of 7.58 meters. Tyler Missick placed fifth in the high jump with a mark of 2.04 meters. Finally, Andrew Brown placed eighth in the 600 meter run with a time of 1:21.

“These men also accomplished something special and they were in this, focused from the beginning,” Marshal said. “I know they had a bad taste in their mouth from last year. I know they wanted that national title too, but this is also a very special time as this is the best finish we’ve ever had, we’ve never finished in the top before in our program history. So to still bring home that third-place trophy was a great accomplishment for all of our men.”

Women Top 10 Team Results

1.Iowa Western 160

2. New Mexico JC 98

3. Cloud County 77

4. South Plains 65

5. Barton County 63

6. Iowa Central 46

7. Monroe College 39

8. Highland 33.5

9. Hinds 27.5

10. Indian Hills 26

Men Top 10 Team Results

1. South Plains 140

2. Barton County 62

3. Iowa Western 51

4. Cloud County 48

5. Iowa Central 46

6. Coffeyville 45

7. Butler 43

8. Colby 39

9. Monroe College 37

10. Indian Hills 35