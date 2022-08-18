COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Reivers hire Burnett as new Track and Field Coach

Iowa Western has found its new man to lead the Track and field programs. David Burnett has been named Iowa Western’s Head Track and Field coach which was announced by Director of Cross Country/Track and Field Marc Bierbaum.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Burnett on our staff,” Bierbaum said in a press release to Iowa Western. “We share the same drive to compete and his want to learn more every day has me confident that the track and field teams are in good hands.”

“Coach Burnett is a great addition to our track and field program and we are excited to add his knowledge and experience,” Iowa Western athletic director Shane Larson. “With the staff that Coach Bierbaum is putting together, we are looking forward to the continued success of Iowa Western’s Cross Country and Track and Field programs.”

Burnett has 16 total years of coaching experience in training young athletes to professionals, including Olympians. Before Iowa Western, Coach Burnett spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, coaching sprints, hurdles, and relays. The Mustangs broke four school records and five athletes qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, earning All-American status.

“I have had the unique opportunity to coach athletes at various training ages,” Burnett said. “The one common theme I have is developing the individual as a whole and not just focusing on the sport. I am a lifelong learner and the holistic approach I take to coaching extends far beyond track and field. I want to unlock the greatness that will carry on in life.”

Burnett comes to Council Bluffs married to his wife Jessica, and together they have two children, Ezekiel and Zaria, and are expecting their third in September.