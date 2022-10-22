COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Reivers collect two wins in triangular

The Iowa Western Volleyball team got two big wins on Saturday in the Iowa Western triangular.

The Reiver earned a 3-0 sweep over Hawkeye College and another 3-0 over the Northeast Hawks at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

The wins felt especially good to head coach Korrie Tetzlaff as the Reiver just returned from a triangular at Johnson County in Nebraska.

“I was very pleased with how we played in both games,” Reiver coach Korie Tetzlaff said. “The biggest challenge for us today was seeing how we’d respond after having a triangular the day before. We didn’t get back until about midnight and then turned right around for this. We still played really well today, so I can’t complain.”

After a three-set win over the Hawkeye Red Tails (25-21, 25-13 25-17), the Reivers took on the Hawks and pushed through a gritty performance in set one for a 26-24 win, rallied back from a 22-17 deficit for a 25-23 win in set two, and then cruised to a 25-13 win in set three.

After a season that had its highs and lows, the Reivers enter the postseason on a five-game win streak and Coach Tetzlaff likes how consistent the team has been over the past couple of weeks, All things considered, this team is eager to see how far they can go.

“This two-week stretch was huge for us,” Tetzlaff said. “We’ve been gaining consistency, gaining confidence, now it’s just a matter of training hard at practice over the next couple of weeks to get ready for the postseason.

“We still have some very big goals and we still believe that we can achieve them. We’re going work hard and do everything we can to achieve it and hope for the best.”

The Reivers now stand at 19-16 overall on the year. Check back soon for Regional tournament matchup information.

Iowa Western (18-16) 25 25 25 – 3

Hawkeye (17-9) 21 13 17 – 0

Iowa Western (19-16) 26 25 25 – 3

Northeast (17-15) 24 17 13 – 0