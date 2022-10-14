COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Warriors sneak by Reivers

No. 3 Indian Hills, for the second time this season defeated the Reivers in four sets at Reiver Arena on Wednesday night (14-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23).

“Our main goal going into this was to give it our all and leave it all out there and I feel like we did that,” Reivers coach Korrie Tetzlaff said. “There were still some things that didn’t go our way, namely in set two, but I really like the effort, the girls did put everything out there and we got better tonight because of that.”

In set one, the Reivers sprung out to an early 7-3 lead before the Warriors made some headway to make it a 7-6 game. However, the Reivers answered with a 5-1 run again to create some separation to go ahead 12-7 and ran away with a 25-14 win in set one

The Warriors and Reivers traded off to start before Indian Hills took control with a 14-8 lead in set two and eventually cruised to a 25-13 win to tie the match. The third match transpired in a similar fashion as the Warriors would create some separation after trading some early plays.

This time the Reivers answered back and came back within a point on five separate occasions before taking a late 22-21 lead, but the Warriors powered through for a 25-23 win to take a 2-1 match lead.

The Reivers, looking to force a fifth set, jumped out to an early 11-8 advantage in set four, but the Warriors snuck back and took the slim win in set four to end the match in four sets.

“We got to keep building and eliminate some errors,” Tetzlaff said. “We also need to find ways to limit our opponent’s runs and not let them get back-to-back runs, if we can improve on these, that’s really going to help us heading into regionals and being able to compete harder and at a higher level.”

Iowa Western will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday as they hit the road to face the Marshalltown Tigers at 7 p.m.

Indian Hills (31-2) 14 25 25 25 – 3

Iowa Western (14-16) 25 13 23 23 – 1