COLLEGE WRESTLING: Reivers edge Panther in top-five battle

After two invites and a road duel, No. 3 Iowa Western men’s wrestling hosted No. 5 Ellsworth at Reiver Arena on Wednesday night in its first home duel of the season.

The Reivers edged the Panthers 26-21 in Wednesday’s duel.

“This was a good duel for us,” Reivers coach Josh Watts said. “It was a tough duel, and you’re always happy to win these kinds of duels. We need to have a bit more control with some of our attacks in our upper weights, but overall we competed well.

“This team always shows up to compete, I never have to worry about our effort, I’m more worried about making silly mistakes.”

The Reivers made a statement with the match’s first four wins as Jakason Burks beat Austin Kaalekahi, by a major decision, 18-0 in the 125 class, Paul Ruff bested Kaden Karns by decision, 8-2 in the 133 class, and Malachi Bordovsky at 141 and Malcolm Williams at 149 won by forfeits, via no contests.

“There’s always that responsibility at 125 to come out and give us a strong start to the match,” Burks said. “A star like that can really give a team energy and build confidence. I thought wrestled well start my team with the tech fall, you can’t be mad at that it helped us to a good start.”

The Panthers made their move as IW’s Blake Thomsen lost to Diego Isiordia by an 8-5 decision in the 157 class and Cole Price lost to Mirzo Khayitov 165, Brent Greenfield beat Kolby Larson by fall late in the second period at 184. Bringing the Panthers back, but still trailing 23-15 overall in the duel.

Grant Lyman defeated Juan Isiordia in the 174 class by a 4-1 decision.

The Panthers were given an opportunity to steal the match after Brett Mower was disqualified after an illegal takedown in the 197 match, which brought the team scores to 23-21 in favor of Iowa Western.

“We lacked some discipline in a big moment in the 197 match,” Watts said. “We had the match in the bag and that cost us that match.”

It all came down to the 285 match with Iowa Western’s Gavin Girty against Ellsworth’s Tegan Carson. Carson got an early takedown to take a 2-0 advantage, but Girty scored the next four points to take a 4-2 lead midway through the second period.

Carson made an escape to trim the lead to 4-3 and then got a takedown with 35 seconds to spare but an escape by Girty tied the match at 5-5 with just under 30 seconds to go. Carson went to make a move, but Girty countered and got a match-clinching takedown with 12 seconds to go and held on for an 8-5 win over Carson to secure the win for the Reivers.

“There were moments where I got frustrated, but overall I kept my cool,” Girty said. “I got a bit peeved when he got that first two, and I knew I had to buckle down and get some points, in the end, I got a grip, brought him down, and just held on really tight. ”

The Reivers hope that this win over a top-five opponent is just the beginning as the team holds some traditional, but lofty goals.

“The team set a goal for winning a national championship,” Watts said. “I think that’s one of the goals every year, but there’s a lot of small steps to take in order to get to that point. Right now we’re just trying to maximize every opportunity we have, and we’re focused day in and day to follow the steps to get to that point.”

The Iowa Western men and women wrestling teams will wrestle at Iowa Central for its next duel, on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.