College Wrestling: Reivers triumph over Trojans

The NJCAA No. 8 Iowa Western wrestling team edged out No. 7 North Iowa Area at Reiver Arena on Wednesday night 29-14.

“We’ve really been wrestling a lot better,” Reiver coach Josh Watts said. “Our conference is always good. There’s no easy match here and they (NIACC) wrestled us really tough last time too, but had a bunch of guys missing from their lineup so we knew this was going to be a tougher duel and they’ll definitely be in the mix here to win the conference with us. This was a good win.”

The Reivers won the first two matches of the dual with Jakason Burks (125) winning by major decision and Camden Russell (133) winning by a 12-10 decision to get Iowa Western up 7-0 early. The Trojans made things interesting after Quentevion Campbell pinned Iowa Western’s Creighton Baughman at 141 thus making the overall score 7-6 still in favor of the Reivers.

The Reivers got that cushion back and then some after Diego Guerrero pinned Brody Hawtrey in the second period at 149 and Iowa Western’s Fabian Padilla defeated Curtis Brock by a 12-1 major decision, to put the Reivers back in the driver’s seat 17-6 in the 157 match.

“I knew I just had to be smart out there,” Padilla said. “I just pushed the pace to my liking and it turned into a win.

“As a team, we just did what we had to do. This was a good battle, but I believe in everyone on our team to take their guy and we all made this happen.”

The Trojans weren’t going to go away that easily though. NIACC’s Christan Minto defeated Iowa Western’s Grant Lyman at class 165, 15-1 for a major decision, to get the overall score to 17-10, but that’s all the closer the Trojans would get at that point.

Tanner Higgins at 174 defeated Cale Luthens by technical fall and Josh McFarland officially put the match out of the Trojan’s reach after beating NIACC’s Chase McCleish by a 9-5 decision.

“I’ve wrestled him before and it’s always been a close match against him,” McFarland said. “I knew I just had to get my offense on and get my stuff rolling by getting the takedowns.”

Having the chance to end the match was motivating on its own for McFarland, but the real inspiration came from his teammate’s performances.

“Just watching my teammates ahead of me really motivated me,” McFarland said. “Just seeing them get takedowns and score points motivated me to go out there and get my offense going, score points, and put this match out of reach.”

For the final two matches of the dual NIACC’s Jose Valdez beat Michael Aguirre via a 13-5 decision at 197 and Iowa Western’s Trent Strong shut out the Trojan’s Jaylin Smith by a 10-0 decision to cap off the win for the Reivers.

Iowa Western will return to the mat on Saturday when they travel to Sioux City for the Sioux City Open. This event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.