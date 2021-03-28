20210328_spo_iwccvolleyball

The NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a sweep of Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colorado.
The Reivers won 3-0 (25-16, 28-26, 26-24) on Saturday morning.
Iowa Western now awaits the start of the postseason.
