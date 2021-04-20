After year of obstacles, a full spring has Duggan ready for more success at TCU

TCU’s spring football practice wrapped up Saturday with its spring game, and with it came a sense of offseason normalcy for junior quarterback Max Duggan: A welcome change for the former Lewis Central standout, who arrived in Fort Worth in 2019.
He battled for the starting quarterback role as a true freshman, ultimately winning the job.
His sophomore year, he dealt with a health scare and a condensed offseason and season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now, entering his third year in the program, Duggan is healthy and has a firm grasp on his role, so much so that TCU head coach Gary Patterson offered his signal caller an early vote of confidence.
“He’s fantastic,” Patterson told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “He is the leader over there. He and the offensive line have a great relationship and that’s another key ingredient you look at with how they get along. They have a great relationship. He lives with a couple of them and that always helps with everything.”
Duggan is hoping big things are in store for him in Year 3 after a sophomore campaign that saw him start nine of 10 games, throwing for 1,795 yards and rushing for 526, which led the team. He accounted for 20 total touchdowns as the Horned Frogs finished with a 6-4 record.
Considering the personal adversity Duggan encountered in the summer of 2020, for him to perform at that high level was a major accomplishment.
He tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of August, went through the necessary quarantine, then was preparing for the start of his sophomore season. During some standard team health measures before the season, a heart abnormality was discovered which would require surgery to correct. Suddenly, Duggan’s football future came into question. Could he play in 2020? Or ever again?
“It was a shock,” Duggan said. “I didn’t have a lot of details on it, and I didn’t have a lot of information.
“The first thing I was told was that I did a test on my heart, things came back and the doctor had me call my parents. That’s what really caught me off guard. Once I started finding out more information and talking to some people, I realized that I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to play football or not. Once I started going through the process of what’s best for me, I knew I would have a chance to play again and would be healthy. I got my procedure done and was lucky enough to get back on the field.”
The health scare gave Duggan some new perspective on life and football.
“It makes you be really grateful about where you’re at and the people you’re surrounded with, and the people who have been with you through everything,” he said. “My parents and the people down here at TCU, they helped me tremendously to get through it, and it really showed how good of a spot I’m really in.”
Duggan’s recovery was quick. He underwent surgery in late August and was back on the field for TCU’s first game of the season on Sept. 26, a 37-34 loss to Iowa State.
He went on to complete 60% of his passes on the year and was a constant threat in the running game, highlighted by a 154-yard effort against Texas Tech on Nov. 7. Duggan had scoring runs of 81, 48 and 3 yards. The 81-yard scamper was a school record for a quarterback.
Duggan has made plenty of strides in his first two years, but he acknowledges that there are many areas where he can still improve.
“There was a lot of learning in those two years, a lot of development,” he said. “It was really just becoming the best quarterback I could. That was the big thing. In these coming years, I really just want to focus on becoming a better passer. That’s what I need to be for our team. I think that’ll help a lot. I think I struggled in certain parts of the first couple years throwing the ball. I competed and I did everything I could to help our team win, but I think now, coming into this next season, I need to become the best passer I can and really help us take off.”
One of the best aspects of Duggan’s collegiate career has been having his No. 1 fans in the stands every Saturday. His parents Deb and Jim Duggan, who was Max’s high school coach, watch him play every week.
With spring ball wrapping up, Max Duggan plans to stay in Fort Worth as he prepares for the fall. He’ll take classes, play some golf and keep himself busy.
He also plans to make a trip back to his home in Council Bluffs at some point over the summer. Duggan has kept tabs on the Lewis Central program and the strides it has made. In addition to Duggan, the former Gatorade State Player of the Year, the Titans have produced a number of Division I recruits over the years, including offensive lineman Logan Jones (Iowa) and tight end Thomas Fidone (Nebraska), among many others.
“I’m extremely proud being from Lewis Central and being from Council Bluffs,” Duggan said. “I think it just shows what Coach (Justin) Kammrad has done over there. The whole Lewis Central program and the work they put into it.
“My dad always talks about how there were a lot of guys before me that really put in the work. The Austin Simmons, the Mitch Brinkmans, guys like that that did a lot before us. Our class came in and got some kids out there. Now, they’re just taking off, and I’m really proud of them. I’m happy to see more coaches and more schools getting interested in southwest Iowa.”
Duggan plans to take full advantage of the next five months to get himself in prime position for his best season yet. With a full spring under his belt, he’s already feeling better prepared than he has his previous two years.
“It’s been nice this spring, just getting another 15 practices to develop,” he said. “I’m a lot more confident with where I’m at right now, and I’m comfortable with the offense. It’s kind of how things roll, too. I get to be in my third spring now. It’s just a lot more confident and a lot more comfortable this year.”