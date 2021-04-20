After year of obstacles, a full spring has Duggan ready for more success at TCU

He tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of August, went through the necessary quarantine, then was preparing for the start of his sophomore season. During some standard team health measures before the season, a heart abnormality was discovered which would require surgery to correct. Suddenly, Duggan’s football future came into question. Could he play in 2020? Or ever again?

“It was a shock,” Duggan said. “I didn’t have a lot of details on it, and I didn’t have a lot of information.

“The first thing I was told was that I did a test on my heart, things came back and the doctor had me call my parents. That’s what really caught me off guard. Once I started finding out more information and talking to some people, I realized that I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to play football or not. Once I started going through the process of what’s best for me, I knew I would have a chance to play again and would be healthy. I got my procedure done and was lucky enough to get back on the field.”

The health scare gave Duggan some new perspective on life and football.