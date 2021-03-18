Bain hits three home runs in Iowa Western sweep of Northeast

The Iowa Western softball team put up 23 runs and 21 hits, while giving up just one run, in an authoritative doubleheader sweep of Northeast in Norfolk, Nebraska on Thursday.

The Reivers won both game while triggering the run rule, beating the Hawks 13-0 and 10-1.

In game one, sophomore designated player Katriana Bain was 3-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI. Freshman third baseman Mattilyn Reiling hit a home run, while Sydney McCorkle, a freshman out of Abraham Lincoln High School, and center fielder freshman Tayler Floyd both hit doubles.

Right-handed sophomore Brook Melnychuk picked up the win in the pitchers circle, striking out six while giving up three hits and no runs in five innings of work.

Bain was at it again in the second game, going 2-2 with two home runs and three RBI. She finished the day 5-5 with three home runs and two doubles, good for 16 total bases.

Sophomore right fielder Aujenai Gregory hit a double.

Freshman left-hander Hannah Smart picked up the win after throwing four innings, giving up one earned run and three hits.

Iowa Western 12(10) 00 -- 13 12 2

Northeast 000 00 -- 0 3 2