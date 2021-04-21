Champions: Iowa Western volleyball reflects on 'perfect recipe for a championship'

Anchante was named MVP of the tournament, while Elmas and Bertens were named to the All-Tournament team.

Reivers head coach Alicia Williams, who collected her 300th victory during the run, was named the Heidi Cartisser Coach of the Tournament.

“Just a really solid performance,” Williams said of the championship run. “We had total belief and trust in each other. I could see it on our faces, in our emotions. We were feeling like champions before we touched the first ball.

“I definitely don’t think we were the flashiest team there. There were girls there that could jump higher than us, hit harder than us. But I felt we were the most complete team there,” Williams continued. “We’d been playing really disciplined volleyball, being in the right spot at the right time. And then also, that little bit of luck goes a long way, too. I kept telling them the harder they work, the luckier they’re going to get.

“We had just enough luck sprinkled in with a ton of discipline and that belief in each other and that teamwork. All of those things made up the perfect recipe for a championship.”

Bertens, a native of Santiago, Chile, said the Reivers succeeded by taking the tournament game-by-game. She credited scouting with helping set the team up for victory.