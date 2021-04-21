Champions: Iowa Western volleyball reflects on 'perfect recipe for a championship'

A few days after claiming the NJCAA Division I national championship, there’s still a bit of disbelief among the Iowa Western volleyball team.
“It really is the most surreal feeling. It still doesn’t feel very real,” sophomore defensive specialist Leah Palensky of Papillion, Nebraska said Tuesday. “Even two hours after we won, I kept thinking to myself, ‘Is this a real moment?’”
Yes, it’s real. The No. 5 seed Reivers dropped just one set in claiming the title, sweeping No. 12 Wallace State, No. 4 Utah State Eastern and No. 1 Miami Dade before beating No. 3 Snow 3-1 in Saturday’s championship match at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Missouri.
“I don’t think it sunk in until I woke up the next morning and I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Wow, I’m a national champion,” Palensky said.
Palensky had a season-high 25 digs in the championship match, a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 win. Freshmen hitters Iremnur Elmas and Maike Bertens had 15 kills apiece. Freshman setter Yadhira Anchante had 51 assists and 11 digs.
Freshman hitter Delaney Esterling, a Lewis Central graduate, had 10 kills in the final game, while Abraham Lincoln graduate Elaina Bohnet, a freshman setter, five digs. Freshman hitter Dayan Malave also had 10 kills.
The Reivers (26-3) had 63 kills and 13 blocks in the title tilt, while adding 69 digs and eight service aces, according NJCAA stats.
Anchante was named MVP of the tournament, while Elmas and Bertens were named to the All-Tournament team.
Reivers head coach Alicia Williams, who collected her 300th victory during the run, was named the Heidi Cartisser Coach of the Tournament.
“Just a really solid performance,” Williams said of the championship run. “We had total belief and trust in each other. I could see it on our faces, in our emotions. We were feeling like champions before we touched the first ball.
“I definitely don’t think we were the flashiest team there. There were girls there that could jump higher than us, hit harder than us. But I felt we were the most complete team there,” Williams continued. “We’d been playing really disciplined volleyball, being in the right spot at the right time. And then also, that little bit of luck goes a long way, too. I kept telling them the harder they work, the luckier they’re going to get.
“We had just enough luck sprinkled in with a ton of discipline and that belief in each other and that teamwork. All of those things made up the perfect recipe for a championship.”
Bertens, a native of Santiago, Chile, said the Reivers succeeded by taking the tournament game-by-game. She credited scouting with helping set the team up for victory.
“I feel we were so concentrated, thinking about that game — not thinking forward. We were thinking about the game, right now,” she said. “Once we won that, we were looking at the next one. I just feel we were really focused on what team we were confronting.”
That focus got to the granular level as well.
“I was so focused on the game, so focused on winning, point-by-point, when we won it was a relief. It was a lot of stress,” Bertens said of the feeling after the final point. “But at the same time, we finally did it. Thinking about all the work we put in during the last year, it came to a happy end.”
Bertens said the journey of a season — one altered by the COVID-19 pandemic — brought the team close together.
“I feel everyone has everyone’s back. I have the back of my teammate, and they have my back when I’m not doing well. We help each other when we’re struggling, we encourage and build each other up,” she said. “The camaraderie and team chemistry inside the court and outside the court helps us so much.”
Williams credited her sophomores for leading by example. They were part of a team that ended the year at nationals more than a year ago.
“Just being selfless. A lot of them weren’t on the court, but they were willing to serve their teammates in any way possible,” she said.
Iowa Western’s other national championship came in 2006 in West Plains. Williams was a freshman on that team.
“I knew, being a player, what that feeling felt like,” Williams said of the final moments on Saturday. “I’m very happy for them that they could feel that. Just pure joy for our players to feel that.”
And after countless runs to nationals in her eight years at the helm, Williams said as a coach there was a sense of relief to finally finish at the top.
“I knew that one day maybe I’d be fortunate enough to get there. We gotta get lucky one time,” she said. “There was that relief of ‘We finally did it.’
“And there’s still a little bit of disbelief.”