Clark, Hawkeyes embrace expectations

When the 2020-21 season rolls around, Caitlin Clark will have one thing in mind.
The top scorer in women’s college basketball plans to join her teammates on the Iowa women’s basketball team in doing one thing, preparing to embrace the expectations.
“The main reason I came to Iowa is because I wanted to do something special,’’ Clark said following the Hawkeyes’ 92-72 loss to top-ranked Connecticut on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
“I think that’s important, especially with this being my home state that this is where I wanted to go. I know I’m in the right place.’’
While many top players chase dreams of playing for one of the game’s bluebloods, Clark chose a different path.
Going from the fourth-ranked recruit in the nation a year ago to the leading scorer in women’s college basketball as a freshman at Iowa, Clark said her objectives have only intensified since experiencing what transpired with the Hawkeyes during a 20-10 season.
From growth that led Iowa to an appearance in the Big Ten tournament title game to the Hawkeyes playing their way to a Sweet 16 spot in NCAA play, Clark sees it all as just a beginning for a team that will return its entire starting lineup next season.
“Creating something that is really special is my goal here,’’ Clark said. “I have three years left to do a lot of special things. I think for this team, we’re so young, we can put in so much more work, improve in so many areas that it should be fun down the road for us.’’
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder senses the same.
Minutes after watching UConn pull away from a 10-point lead in the game’s final minutes, Bluder was looking forward.
The goal remains unchanged from one season to the next.
Bluder believes all of her teams should pursue the Hawkeyes’ first Final Four berth since 1993.
“The expectations should be high and there is no place they should be higher than in our locker room,’’ Bluder said. “This team, they believe in each other, believed that this could be a special year and now that next year can be a special year.’’
Clark buys into that belief.
“That’s the reason I came here, because there was a true belief we were going to make the Final Four someday,’’ Clark said. “We didn’t say we were going to do it in my first year. We knew it was going to be a process and that we had to put all the pieces together.’’
Clark believes the pieces are in place to make it happen based on the growth she saw this season.
“To get to where we got is really something special,’’ Clark said. “Obviously a lot to be proud of, obviously disappointed with the outcome (Saturday), but it’s good to look back and see what we did.’’
Clark finished the season with 799 points, the third-most productive season for a player in Hawkeye history and a nation-leading scoring average of 26.6 points per game.
Monika Czinano led the nation with a 66.8-percent shooting touch from the field on a team that established an Iowa record by scoring 86.1 points per game.
McKenna Warnock, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall will be returning starters for the Hawkeyes next season as well, joining their teammates in helping Iowa continue to grow.
Bluder acknowledged that the Hawkeyes need improvements in rebounding and defense, two areas exploited by Connecticut and others. Iowa allowed 80.3 points per game during the past season, an average that ranks last among the 336 NCAA Division I programs.
“We’re going to work harder, get better,’’ Clark said. “That’s really all you can do, get back in the gym, get better, be with your team. This team, we just kept wanting to get better. We knew those wins were going to come our way. I think that’s what you’re going to see next year, too.’’