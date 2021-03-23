Clark, Hawkeyes roll past Kentucky and into Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO — Caitlin Clark had a hunch.
Hours before Iowa tipped off its game against Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, the Hawkeye freshman had a feeling it was going to be a special day.
She even mentioned it to coach Lisa Bluder during the team’s shoot around earlier in the day at Bill Greehey Arena.
“I told coach Bluder that this was a shooter’s gym. I think we kind of proved that with our shooting,’’ Clark said following the Hawkeyes’ 86-72 victory over the 18th-ranked Wildcats.
Iowa dominated from the start with every player in the Hawkeye lineup contributing baskets that added up to an 11-0 lead just over four minutes into the game.
Clark took over from there, crafting a record-setting performance that helped the Hawkeyes advance into the Sweet 16 for the third time in their last four NCAA tournament appearances.
The freshman guard established Iowa program records in NCAA tourney play with 35 points, 13 field goals and six three-point field goals.
All six of Clark’s three-point baskets came during a first half which saw her outscore Kentucky’s entire team, 24-22, to send the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 49-22 lead at halftime.
“I was feeling my shot early in the first half and when you’re feeling it like that, you’ve got to keep shooting it,’’ Clark said.
She wasn’t the only Hawkeye shooting with confidence.
Iowa scorched the nets at a 60.6% clip in the first half, knocking down 20 of its 33 shots.
That effort was complemented by an even better defensive performance.
The Wildcats shot just 21.6% in the first two quarters and while she finished with a team-leading 28 points, first-team all-American Rhyne Howard scored just seven points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half.
“Our defense in the first half was phenomenal,’’ Clark said. “The first half was our best half of the season and overall, it was probably our most complete game on the defensive end.’’
Bluder wasn’t in any mood to dispute that after watching the teamwork that made it all happen on both ends of the floor.
“This is a team that at the beginning of the year, nobody had us receiving votes in the top 25 and we are a young team that will build on this, but right now, I’m just so happy for our players and for our staff,’’ Bluder said.
The victory moved Iowa to 20-9 on the season, the fifth straight year the Hawkeyes have reached that plateau.
Bluder said the Hawkeyes couldn’t have scripted a better start.
“Getting everybody involved like that, all five starters scoring, that was so big for us,’’ Bluder said. “To make them use a timeout so quickly and to start off so hot on both ends of the court, it was exactly what we needed.’’
Hawkeyes Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock both finished in double figures, Czinano scoring 10 of her 14 points in the first two quarters and Warnock splitting her 10 points evenly between the two halves.
“That’s the thing I like the best,’’ Clark said. “It wasn’t just me. It was Monika and McKenna inside and Gabbie (Marshall) outside. It was a team effort, just the way it’s supposed to be.’’
Clark, whose scoring effort was complemented by the six assists and five turnovers she recorded, had already started rewriting the Iowa record book by halftime.
Her 6-of-9 start from three-point range broke a Hawkeye record for NCAA tourney games set initially on two occasions by Arneda Yarbrough in 1994 and equaled in postseason play by Jaime Printy in 2011 and Theairra Taylor in 2014.
Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy said the Wildcats (18-9) had no answer for Clark.
“We tried to rotate fresh bodies on her, face guard her as much as we could, but she did a great job of continuing to move and she hit some tough shots,’’ Elzy said.
Iowa, which shot 57.4% for the game, maintained a 70-46 lead into the fourth quarter when Clark established her other two records.
On a lay-in with 8 minutes, 15 seconds to play Clark reached 33 points, one more than the previous Iowa NCAA tournament record set by all-American Tangela Smith in a 1998 tourney game against Massachusetts.
Clark collected her final mark when she completed her scoring with her 13th field goal of the game with 4:19 remaining, matching the existing Hawkeye tourney record set by all-American Michelle Edwards in a 1988 game against Stephen F. Austin.
“Those things, they’re all a credit to my teammates,’’ Clark said. “They put me in a position to do what I was able to do.’’