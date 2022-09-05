COLLEGE SOCCER: Reiver men and women defeat Southeastern CC

The Iowa Western men's and women's soccer teams both defeated Southeastern Community College on Saturday on the road. The men won 2-1 and the women won 17-0.

Jesus De Vicente and Eyifehn Forfor were the goal scorers for the men.

Lexie Cook, Lou Brossaut, Marta Llopis, Michole Navarro Aguilar, Addison Moser, Hanna Schimmer, Vinyet Clua and Aika Tobaru all scored goals for the women.

The men are now 6-0 on the season and the women are 3-3-1.

The teams will play in a home doubleheader on Wednesday against Northeast Community College with the men kicking off at 1 and the women following at 3:30.