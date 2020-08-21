Exclusive: Father says Lewis Central grad and TCU QB Max Duggan sidelined by heart condition

TCU coach Gary Patterson made the announcement regarding Duggan’s health on a Thursday conference call with local beat reporters. He said it’s a condition that Duggan has had all his life, but it wasn’t discovered until recently.

“Because of all the things we had in place, Max has a condition that he’s had his whole life and we caught it,” Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Right now he’s in a good place and hopefully he’ll be getting back some time during the season.

“Right now we’ll be going forward with the rest of the quarterbacks. It’s a thing he was born with and I’m just glad we found it; I can say that.”

Duggan played in all 12 games for the Horned Frogs during his true freshman season in 2019, making 10 starts. He set TCU true freshman records with 2,077 yards and 15 touchdown passes. He was also second on the team with 555 rushing yards and six scores. TCU finished the year with a 5-7 record.

Kammrad told Duggan to focus on getting healthy in the immediate future.

“The biggest thing I told him was just to be smart,” Kammrad said. “I know he wants to get back. Just continue to stay positive, and take the time that they’ve recommended for him to take, then get back there going as fast as you can.

“There’s nothing else you really need to tell him. He’s a kid who gets it and understands it. He just wants to compete and be back out there. Telling him to slow down is not in his mindset.”

