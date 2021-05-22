Fennelly gets two-year extension at Iowa State

Fennelly has a record of 540-284 at Iowa State — he also won 166 games at Toledo before coming to Ames — and the future is bright.

The Cyclones had a very young team last season, led by junior forward Ashley Joens, who averaged 24.2 points per game and became the second ISU player in three years to win the Cheryl Miller Award as the nation’s top small forward.

"We’re running out of words to describe what Ash does for our team," Fennelly said. "She’s so talented, she’s so committed, she does it the right way."

The Cyclones also return two players who started as freshmen last season — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski — and have brought in four new players, including two transfers.

"I think for us, we need to be more committed defensively game to game," Fennelly said when asked about the goal for the coming season. "I think we can score the ball. We have to find a replacement for (post player) Kristin Scott. That’s a huge thing with the way we play. But overall I think we have the pieces."

Fennelly added that he hasn’t necessarily seen the last of those old coaching rivals.

"I’m really happy that Coach Mulkey got to go home and go to LSU," he said. "Unfortunately, we have to play them in the SEC Challenge. I can’t get away from her."