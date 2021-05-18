Fredrick says he had no contact with Kentucky prior to transfer decision

“I met my best friends at that school and I wish nothing but the best for them. They will always hold a special place in my heart for that.

“But like I said, I just wanted something new. I just felt it was best for me in my career to develop as a player and teammate and person.’’

Fredrick grew up in Cincinnati but played for Covington Catholic High School across the river in Kentucky, leading his team to a state title at Rupp Arena as a senior in 2018. He said getting a chance to go back and play his home games in that venue next season will be “super special.’’

He said he never really thought he would get a chance to play at Kentucky, though. He said the Wildcats never recruited him out of high school.

“It’s something as a kid I never would have dreamed of,’’ he said.

But he admitted that when he entered the NCAA transfer portal, one of the first calls he received was from Kentucky coach John Calipari.

“From the minute I talked to him, he just has this competitive drive even when he’s talking to you,’’ Fredrick said. “I’m a competitive person, too. I love to win. The conversations with him were really cool. One thing I especially liked about him is he didn’t just sit there and tell me how great I was. We went through film and he showed me ways that I need to get better and showed me ways that I can improve my game so that’s something I really respected from him.”