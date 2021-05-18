Fredrick says he had no contact with Kentucky prior to transfer decision

If there was something specific about the Iowa basketball program that CJ Fredrick didn’t like, the former Hawkeye guard isn’t inclined to talk about it.
In his first public comments regarding his decision to transfer from Iowa to Kentucky, Fredrick had nothing bad to say about head coach Fran McCaffery and his program.
And he insisted that there was no tampering at all on Kentucky’s part prior to him entering the NCAA’s transfer portal on April 19.
“Kentucky in no way reached out to me before the portal,’’ Fredrick said on a videoconference with Kentucky reporters Tuesday.
Rumors that Fredrick might transfer to Kentucky appeared even before last season ended but Fredrick said he went through the recruiting process and considered other programs before deciding Kentucky was the best place for him. The 6-foot-3 guard announced his intention to sign with the Wildcats on May 5.
Fredrick indicated his departure from Iowa, where he started 52 games over the past two seasons, was not prompted by any sort of ill feelings.
“I just kind of wanted something new,’’ Fredrick said. “I loved my time at Iowa. I had three great years there. I loved the people there. They were great to me. They made me feel at home when I first stepped on campus so I’m forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me and how great the people were to me.
“I met my best friends at that school and I wish nothing but the best for them. They will always hold a special place in my heart for that.
“But like I said, I just wanted something new. I just felt it was best for me in my career to develop as a player and teammate and person.’’
Fredrick grew up in Cincinnati but played for Covington Catholic High School across the river in Kentucky, leading his team to a state title at Rupp Arena as a senior in 2018. He said getting a chance to go back and play his home games in that venue next season will be “super special.’’
He said he never really thought he would get a chance to play at Kentucky, though. He said the Wildcats never recruited him out of high school.
“It’s something as a kid I never would have dreamed of,’’ he said.
But he admitted that when he entered the NCAA transfer portal, one of the first calls he received was from Kentucky coach John Calipari.
“From the minute I talked to him, he just has this competitive drive even when he’s talking to you,’’ Fredrick said. “I’m a competitive person, too. I love to win. The conversations with him were really cool. One thing I especially liked about him is he didn’t just sit there and tell me how great I was. We went through film and he showed me ways that I need to get better and showed me ways that I can improve my game so that’s something I really respected from him.”