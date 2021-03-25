Freshman phenoms at forefront of Hawkeye matchup

It’s nothing personal.
Friends Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Paige Bueckers of Connecticut are the two most highly-regarded freshmen in women’s college basketball.
But when they renew acquaintances at noon Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, the highly-anticipated individual matchup won’t be at the forefront of their thoughts.
It will be strictly business.
“I think me and Paige would give you the same answer. It’s not Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers. It’s Iowa versus UConn,’’ Clark said following the Hawkeyes’ 86-72 second-round victory over Kentucky on Tuesday.
“Going up against her would obviously be a great opportunity. Obviously, she’s a good friend of mine, a tremendous player, but we both would say we’re not going to win it alone no matter who wins that game.’’
Asked about the match-up following the top-ranked Huskies’ 83-47 rout of Syracuse in the second round later Tuesday, Bueckers welcomed the chance to compete.
“I love Caitlin. I love her game,’’ Bueckers told ESPN. “We’re really big fans of each other and I’m excited to play that game.’’
The two have talked with each other at times throughout their dominant freshman seasons at the college level, renewing a friendship tied to their Midwestern roots and shared experiences on USA Basketball teams.
Clark and Bueckers were teammates on national teams which won gold medals at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championships.
Both were ranked among the elite point guard prospects in the 2020 recruiting classes, arriving at the college game with unique skill and flair.
From the behind-the-back passes like the one Clark delivered to Monika Czinano in the Hawkeyes’ NCAA tournament opener against Central Michigan on Sunday to the ability to knock down shots from incredible range, Bueckers and Clark are leaders of a freshman class which has energized the college game.
A 5-foot-11 native of Hopkins, Minnesota, Bueckers was rated as the top prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and she has delivered for Connecticut.
She was selected by the Associated Press to its five-player first-team all-American team and named the player of the year in the Big East, averaging 19.9 points and six assists during the Huskies’ 26-1 season.
Bueckers established a UConn single-game assist record with 14 in a game at Butler and leads her team in scoring, assists, steals and three-point field goal percentage.
The Hawkeyes’ 6-0 Clark was ranked as the fourth-best recruit in the 2020 senior class, where she was a three-time all-state selection at West Des Moines Dowling.
Named by the AP to its five-player second team as an all-American, Clark earned first-team all-Big Ten honors and was selected as the conference’s freshman of year after winning weekly player of the week honors 13 times in the 15 weeks the Big Ten handed out the award.
The national scoring leader with an average of 26.7 points per game, Clark has topped 20 points 27 times and her 35-point effort Tuesday against Kentucky marked the 12th time she has scored at least 30 points for Iowa during its 20-9 season.
Clark continues to lead the nation with 208 assists and 112 three-point baskets while ranking second nationally with an average of 7.2 assists per game.
Among Hawkeyes, only the 823 and 1,001 points scored by Megan Gustafson during her junior and senior seasons ranks above the 778 points Clark has put on the board this season for an Iowa team that ranks second nationally in offense.
Through two NCAA tourney games, both have had an opportunity to put their talent on display.
Bueckers has totaled 44 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and two blocks for UConn while Clark has collected 58 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block for Iowa.
The 24 points Bueckers scored in the Huskies’ opening-round victory over High Point were the most ever for a UConn player in an NCAA tourney debut.
Clark’s 35-point performance against Kentucky, which included a 6-of-9 start from three-point range, were the most points ever by a Hawkeye in an NCAA tourney game.
“It’s awesome for us to both be on the big stage,’’ Bueckers said. “We haven’t really talked about it. I know my mentality is just focusing on things one day at a time.’’
That focus now turns to a matchup Iowa coach Lisa Bluder suspects was on the NCAA selection committee’s radar when they placed Iowa and Connecticut in the same region.
“I don’t think the placement was an accident. I know everybody would like a Caitlin-Paige matchup, but that’s a long ways off,’’ Bluder said shortly after Iowa’s bracket was announced.
Now, the matchup’s in the Hawkeyes’ crosshairs.
“UConn is a storied program with an amazing tradition and amazing athletes,’’ Bluder said following Tuesday’s win over Kentucky. “We’ll go in and try to get ready to give it our best shot.’’