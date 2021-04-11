Friday night shutout: Reivers pound Panthers

After an uneventful first quarter, Iowa Western got rolling in a 54-0 win against Ellsworth Friday night at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.

Other than an early 47 yard field goal from Josh Jasek the Reivers and Panthers both had a difficult time getting much going offensively in the first quarter.

“We kept getting close in the first quarter with our first four possessions,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “I was a little frustrated to get three points out of that when I feel that we could’ve had 21, but we just came out flat offensively.”

“I knew at some point we were going to get our points, defensively we were playing so well. We weren’t going to give them much.”

Things began to heat up in the second quarter. The scoring spree began with Nate Glantz and a five yard pass to Lewis Central graduate Josh Simmons to make it a two score game, which seemingly opened the floodgates.

“I feel like we didn’t really execute that well at first,” Simmons said. “Once we got that first score I think we just settled in and executed way better and just made everything happen.”