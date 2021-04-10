Friday night shutout: Reivers pound Panthers

After an uneventful first quarter, Iowa Western got rolling in a 54-0 win against Ellsworth Friday night at Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs.
Other than an early 47 yard field goal from Josh Jasek the Reivers and Panthers both had a difficult time getting much going offensively in the first quarter.
“We kept getting close in the first quarter with our first four possessions,” Reiver coach Scott Strohmeier said. “I was a little frustrated to get three points out of that when I feel that we could’ve had 21, but we just came out flat offensively.”
“I knew at some point we were going to get our points, defensively we were playing so well. We weren’t going to give them much.”
Things began to heat up in the second quarter. The scoring spree began with Nate Glantz and a five yard pass to Lewis Central graduate Josh Simmons to make it a two score game, which seemingly opened the floodgates.
“I feel like we didn’t really execute that well at first,” Simmons said. “Once we got that first score I think we just settled in and executed way better and just made everything happen.”
It was Simmons’ first touchdown catch of the year, and he said it feels good, especially on the field where he caught many scores for the Titans in high school. Simmons hopes this can generate a spark to his season going forward.
“It felt pretty good," Simmons said. "I definitely am not settled with that. I want to do more here and get one next week. Can’t think too much about this.”
On the next Reiver drive, Kendrik Osuorah ran a 27 yard play for six. Even special teams got in on the scoring spree with a 57 yard punt return. Glantz threw a 13 yard strike to Donnovan Moorer to make it 30-0.
Finally, former St. Albert Falcon Luke Waters powered in a two yard run on a wildcat play to give Iowa Western a 37-0 lead at the break.
“We really got our momentum going in that second quarter,” Waters said. “We just started a little sluggish, but once we started to move the ball down field, things really started to click."
Waters discussed his touchdown play.
“It felt great. I’ve been asking Stroh for a couple of weeks to put in the wildcat package. He kept saying no, until I think Monday he pulled me aside. I was ready for it.”
The Reivers continued to roll as the reserves took the show from the second half onward, and would score 17 more points before the game’s end.
The Reiver defense also forced six turnovers, three of which were in the second quarter that set up 20 of the 34 second quarter points. The “Dark Side” defense also held the Panthers to just 52 yards of total offense.
“Best part of the performance tonight was we had a lot of players who haven’t played much football lately,” Strohmeier said. “The biggest thing here is, we won and we got a lot of kids some playing time and got to see them make plays on both sides of the ball.”
Put all this together following a top 10 win in the week prior, Strohmeier likes the momentum the team has, but says this team still has a lot to improve upon.
“We have a lot to clean up yet,” Strohmeier said. “We won 54-0 but there’s a lot of things that we can clean up yet and we got a number of things to improve.”
Iowa Western will hit the road to take on Arkansas Baptist (1-1) on April 17. A time for this game has yet to be announced.
Ellsworth 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Iowa Western 3 34 17 0 -- 54