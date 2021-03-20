Grand Canyon's Drew hoping for another NCAA miracle

A No. 15 seed has defeated a No. 2 seed in the opening round of the NCAA basketball tournament exactly eight times through the decades.

That’s in 140 games spanning 35 years back to when the field first was expanded to 64 teams in 1985. That’s a winning percentage of .057. It doesn’t happen often.

But if anyone knows about performing miracles in this tournament, it’s Bryce Drew.

Now the Grand Canyon University head coach just needs to convince his 15th-seeded Antelopes that they have what it takes to defeat second-seeded Iowa in the opening round of the Big Dance on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“The percentages are not with you winning that game but it has been done,” Drew said. “You first have to start with the belief system. You have to believe it can be done and then you have to be prepared.”

Twenty-three years ago, Drew made a lot of believers when he sank one of the most memorable shots in NCAA history for No. 13 seed Valparaiso in the opening round against No. 4 Mississippi.