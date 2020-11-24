Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Piling on and and another milestone

“We’ve been able to do that the past couple of weeks and we’ve got to keep it going.’’

3. Seeing is believing.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras had a view of Daviyon Nixon’s 71-yard interception return for a touchdown from the sideline.

“At first I was yelling, ‘Get down, get down,’ and then I saw him running down the sideline, saw him Euro-step or whatever it was,’’ Petras said. “At that point, my jaw dropped. I was in awe.’’

Nixon’s interception, the first of his career after having one called back because of a penalty two weeks earlier in Iowa’s win over Michigan State, tied with a 2014 pick by John Lowdermilk against LSU for the 14th-longest interception return in Hawkeye history.

The pick-six was the second of the season for Iowa, which has had at least one in each of the last 13 seasons and has returned at least one interception for a touchdown in 18 of the last 20 years.

4. Penn State ran for only 62 yards against Iowa, the second time in three games the Hawkeye defense has held an opponent to fewer than 70 yards on the ground.

The Nittany Lions averaged 1.2 yards per carry, a challenge that wasn’t all that unexpected.