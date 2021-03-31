Hawkeyes' Clark establishes another first

Even though the season may have ended, Caitlin Clark continues to blaze new trails for the Iowa women’s basketball program.
Clark was named Tuesday as the national co-freshman of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the first player in the 47-year history of the Hawkeye program to earn national freshman of the year recognition from any organization. The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines shared the honor with Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.
The recognition follows the most productive season ever for a freshman in the Iowa women’s basketball program.
In 30 games, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game for a 20-10 team which reached the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.
She led all of Division I basketball — men’s and women’s – with her scoring average.
