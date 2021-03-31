 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeyes' Clark establishes another first
0 comments

Hawkeyes' Clark establishes another first

{{featured_button_text}}
Clark scores 35 for Iowa women in NCAA win over Kentucky

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three during the first half against Kentucky in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio on March 23.

 AP file photo/Ronald Cortes/

Even though the season may have ended, Caitlin Clark continues to blaze new trails for the Iowa women’s basketball program.

Clark was named Tuesday as the national co-freshman of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the first player in the 47-year history of the Hawkeye program to earn national freshman of the year recognition from any organization. The 6-foot guard from West Des Moines shared the honor with Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers.

The recognition follows the most productive season ever for a freshman in the Iowa women’s basketball program.

In 30 games, Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game for a 20-10 team which reached the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney.

She led all of Division I basketball — men’s and women’s – with her scoring average.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert