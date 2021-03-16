Hawkeyes get No. 2 seed, will face Grand Canyon

McCaffery said he thinks he has as good a sense as any coach of what that will take because of all those years being seeded near the bottom of the field in lower profile programs.

“I will tell you this: Every team that I’ve taken to this NCAA tournament was a really, really good basketball team with terrific players,’’ he said. “And that’s the message to our guys: They’re very well aware of who is in our league and who the great players are. They’re not as aware of some other conferences.

“What they have to do is be respectful because any team that makes this tournament fought their way here. This isn’t a lottery. You’ve got to earn it. And you’re going to face an incredibly motivated, really talented, very well-coached basketball team and anything short of our best effort, you’re going to have a hard time winning.’’

Iowa center Luka Garza may watch as much basketball on television as any player in the country and even he had to strain his memory to think if he saw Grand Canyon play.

He said he thought he might have caught a glimpse of the Antelopes (17-6) when they played Arizona State early in the season and he knew they defeated Nevada this season.