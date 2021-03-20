Hawkeyes lock up 1st title since 2010 at NCAA wrestling meet

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa clinched its first national team title since 2010 following the medal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday.
Hawkeye Spencer Lee beat Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney to clinch his third national title. Iowa finished with 129 points in winning its the title.
Per NCAA.com, Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer both finished second in their respective weights while Lee, the leader and steady champion of this team, took care of his opponent at 125, the final weight class of the night. Lee’s win capped off an impressive season of nearly 100% bonus-point wins and puts him in contention to win another Hodge Trophy. Despite a torn ACL, Lee will aim to compete in the 2021 Olympic Trials and look forward to representing the national champion Hawks again in the future.
“We just know that we suffer together, we love together, we fight together, and no matter what, were going to get through it,” Lee told NCAA.com after winning his title and recognizing his team title. “All you have to do is believe in those around you...and you can do anything.”
Penn State, which had won four straight titles and eight of the last nine, finished second, with Oklahoma third.
The Hawkeyes won six of seven matches in the medal rounds and scored bonus points in two bouts, getting a technical fall from Austin DeSanto (133) and major decision from Tony Cassioppi (285). Both wrestlers went 2-0 Saturday to earn third-place finishes.
Cassioppi won his two matches by a combined score of 13-0. He was 5-1 competing in his first NCAA tournament, outscoring his opponents 37-2 in his five wins and winning three times by major decision.
“I feel good. It’s the next best thing I could get,” Cassioppi said. “I don’t want to be third place. I want to be first place, but after the loss in the semis, I had to refocus on getting the next best thing and climbing that podium.”
DeSanto won two matches Saturday on the back side of the 133-pound bracket. He finished his tournament 5-1 overall with four bonus-point wins, outscoring his opponents 67-17.
“I was letting it go and believing in myself, believing in my coaching staff and believing in everyone else around me,” DeSanto said. “I know no matter what my teammates and coaches love me, win or lose, and that’s a great thing to have behind you.”
Michael Beard (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) won seventh-place matches for Penn State.
Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165) finished fourth at their weights, Dakota Geer (184) was fifth and Dakota Geer (157) was eighth.
Iowa State’s David Carr won a title after defeating Rider’s Jesse Dellavecchia during the 157-pound championship match.