Hawkeyes lock up 1st title since 2010 at NCAA wrestling meet

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa clinched its first national team title since 2010 following the medal round of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday.

Hawkeye Spencer Lee beat Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney to clinch his third national title. Iowa finished with 129 points in winning its the title.

Per NCAA.com, Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer both finished second in their respective weights while Lee, the leader and steady champion of this team, took care of his opponent at 125, the final weight class of the night. Lee’s win capped off an impressive season of nearly 100% bonus-point wins and puts him in contention to win another Hodge Trophy. Despite a torn ACL, Lee will aim to compete in the 2021 Olympic Trials and look forward to representing the national champion Hawks again in the future.

“We just know that we suffer together, we love together, we fight together, and no matter what, were going to get through it,” Lee told NCAA.com after winning his title and recognizing his team title. “All you have to do is believe in those around you...and you can do anything.”

Penn State, which had won four straight titles and eight of the last nine, finished second, with Oklahoma third.