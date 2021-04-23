In draft, history is on Iowa tackle Jackson's side

Jackson started at left tackle in each of the 42 games he played for the Hawkeyes over the past four seasons.

He could have opted to join Tristan Wirfs in leaving the college game for an early entry into the NFL a year ago, but an early-season injury that sidelined him for three games in 2019 led Jackson to want a healthy season in 2020.

He indicated at the time that he wanted to begin draft preparations fully healthy, something that would not have been the case a year ago, and felt like he still had room to improve before taking that next step in his career.

Ferentz said continued development has been a constant for Jackson since he was thrust into action as a redshirt freshman out of necessity in Iowa’s 2017 season opener against Wyoming.

Injuries created opportunities during that season for both Jackson and Wirfs, who lined up as starters at left and right tackle, respectively, for the final eight games of their freshmen seasons.

"I thought (Jackson) really did a good job in tough circumstances and just kept getting better and better," Ferentz said. "Every position is important, but playing left tackle is a tough, challenging position, and he did a really nice job with it."

Jackson never looked back.