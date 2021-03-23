In Iowa-Kentucky matchup of high-flying offenses, defense could prove key

Plenty of pressure and one of the nation’s premier players await Iowa in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The Hawkeyes face 18th-ranked Kentucky and all-American guard Rhyne Howard in a 2:30 p.m. game today at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio, expecting a physical test from the Wildcats and the Southeastern Conference player of the year.
“The key for us will be finding a way to slow them down,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said Monday. “The team that plays the better defense will win. That’s been important for us lately and it will be even more so now.’’
From a size and athleticism standpoint, Kentucky reminds Iowa players of the Rutgers team the Hawkeyes defeated twice this season.
“Their length, the way they pressure, they do a lot of the same things that we see in the Big Ten,’’ Martin said. “The way they go about it, they’re a lot like Rutgers, aggressive, physical.’’
Guard Caitlin Clark said maintaining a strong mentality will be critical for the Hawkeyes if they hope to reach the Sweet 16.
“We can’t get frustrated. They will make some plays, hit some shots, but you have to play through that,’’ Clark said.
The Wildcats have just one starter under 6-foot, a 5-6 junior in Chasity Patterson who ranks among national leaders with 70 steals and provides a perimeter complement to the versatility that Howard brings to the court.
A 6-2 guard who was the national freshman of the year two years ago, Howard entered the NCAA tournament as the only player in the nation averaging over 20 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to have collected 50 steals and 70 assists this season.
She led Kentucky (18-8) in each of those categories in the fourth-seeded Wildcats’ 71-63 opening-round win over Idaho State on Sunday.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Howard’s ability to score inside and out, both on the drive and by hitting jumpers, makes her unique and a challenge to defend.
“It’s going to take more than one person to defend her. We have to mix it up,’’ Bluder said, whose team has blended defenses throughout much of the season but relied exclusively on one-on-one match-ups in Sunday’s opening-round win over Central Michigan.
Martin appreciates the depth of Howard’s game.
“She can score from all three levels,’’ Martin said. “She can drive and score, pull up, hit the 3-point shot. We have a game plan and we have to stick to that. Hopefully, we’ll come out victorious.’’
The Hawkeyes aren’t the only ones who view defensive execution as the critical segment of this match-up.
Iowa enters the game averaging 86.6 points per game and an offense with the second-best scoring average in the country will be tested by a Kentucky defense that allows 65.7 points per game.
“Defense first,’’ first-year Wildcats coach Kyra Elzy said following Sunday’s game. “We have to get our defense set, be intense and lock down the game plan. We’ll have to change our defenses up. It might not be just one certain defense to get the job done.’’
Despite Iowa’s youth, the Hawkeyes (19-9) will be looking reach the 20-win mark for a fifth consecutive season and reach the Sweet 16 in NCAA play for the third time in Iowa’s last four appearances.
“At the beginning of the year, people said, ‘Oh, if they can only get to the NCAA Tournament.’ Then it was, ‘Oh, if they can win one game,’ and now it’s ‘Oh, the Sweet 16 sounds pretty good,'" Bluder said. "The deeper you go, the more you want.’’