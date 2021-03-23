In Iowa-Kentucky matchup of high-flying offenses, defense could prove key

Plenty of pressure and one of the nation’s premier players await Iowa in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Hawkeyes face 18th-ranked Kentucky and all-American guard Rhyne Howard in a 2:30 p.m. game today at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio, expecting a physical test from the Wildcats and the Southeastern Conference player of the year.

“The key for us will be finding a way to slow them down,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said Monday. “The team that plays the better defense will win. That’s been important for us lately and it will be even more so now.’’

From a size and athleticism standpoint, Kentucky reminds Iowa players of the Rutgers team the Hawkeyes defeated twice this season.

“Their length, the way they pressure, they do a lot of the same things that we see in the Big Ten,’’ Martin said. “The way they go about it, they’re a lot like Rutgers, aggressive, physical.’’

Guard Caitlin Clark said maintaining a strong mentality will be critical for the Hawkeyes if they hope to reach the Sweet 16.

“We can’t get frustrated. They will make some plays, hit some shots, but you have to play through that,’’ Clark said.