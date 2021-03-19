Iowa dominant on first day of NCAA wrestling tournament

ST. LOUIS – A dominant start at the NCAA Wrestling Championships started at the top Thursday for top-ranked Iowa.

The Hawkeyes’ four top-seeded wrestlers outscored their opponents by a combined score of 130-30 as each won two matches during the first two rounds of competition at the Enterprise Center.

“We had some tight matches at the Big Tens and we’ve seen a couple of guys open up here,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “Our horsepower is starting to come out.’’

Advancing eight wrestlers to today’s quarterfinals, Iowa won 18 of its 20 matches Thursday and scored bonus points in 12 to open a 5.5-point lead over second-ranked Penn State in the team race.

Missouri, 10 points behind the Hawkeyes, is third with North Carolina State and Oklahoma State within 3.5 points of the Tigers.

“Bonus points are crucial,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “They are an indicator of how well we have communicated, how well we have gotten through to the heads of our guys.’’

Throughout much of the day, the Hawkeyes demonstrated the same type of offensive firepower in the lower weights that has been the team’s trademark throughout the 2020-21 season.