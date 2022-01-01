Iowa lets late lead slip away in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO -- Iowa let a good rally go to waste Saturday in the Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes overcame a 10-point halftime deficit, held a four-point lead throughout much of the fourth quarter and watched Kentucky do what it needed to do to earn a 20-17 win at Camping World Stadium.

The 22nd-ranked Wildcats didn’t blink when Iowa tried to draw Kentucky offside on a fourth-and-inches situation with three-and-half minutes left in the game.

After Iowa burned a timeout and punted the ball away, Kentucky needed less than two minutes to march 80 yards on eight plays and take the lead on a six-yard touchdown run by Chris Rodriguez with 1 minute, 48 seconds remaining.

One minute later, DeAndre Square intercepted a Spencer Petras pass at the Wildcats’ 26-yard line and the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes were left to stomach a tough season-ending loss.

“It was a tough way to lose a game,’’ Petras said.

Fourth-down stop. Quick scoring drive. Interception.

Game. Set. Match.

“The guys fought to the end, but we just didn’t play well enough to win,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said after his team missed becoming just the fourth 11-win team in Hawkeye history.

“We left some things out there certainly, but in part credit Kentucky. I thought the guys came back and played a great second half, but we just came up short.’’

Iowa took its first lead of the game just over four minutes into the fourth quarter, erasing the remnants of 10-point halftime deficit when Petras hit Sam LaPorta with a 36-yard touchdown pass.

The score that pushed Iowa the Hawkeyes in front 17-13 capped a nine-play. 92-yard drive.

Iowa found success on an 82-degree Florida day by shifting into its tempo offense and Petras making plays.

The junior hit six of his first nine passes in the second half including throws to Ivory Kelly-Martin and Luke Lachey on third-down plays that positioned LaPorta to score on the throw to the left side of the field.

Iowa’s go-ahead score came after the Hawkeyes used a 20-yard reverse by Arland Bruce IV to begin the Hawkeye comeback.

“I felt like we came out in the second half and executed a little bit,’’ LaPorta said. “I think our conditioning and our preparation helped with that. It gave us an edge there for a little bit. Things were rolling for us for a while.’’

LaPorta’s score came with 10:54 to play and with starting center Tyler Linderbaum out of the game with an injury, the Hawkeyes were unable to gain another first down on two possessions before the all-American anchor of Iowa’s offensive line returned for the final series of the game.

“You can’t take him out of the fight,’’ LaPorta said. “He was the rock in the center of our offense the entire year, the leader.’’

He returned after a 52-yard pass from Will Levis to Wan’Dale Robinson set up Rodriguez’ second score of the day to push Kentucky in front one final time.

“When I was at Nebraska, Iowa was our rival. They got me twice. This one was special to me. I had to make some plays,’’ said Robinson, named the game’s most valuable player after catching 10 passes for 170 yards.

The Hawkeyes worked quickly to answer, with Petras hitting LaPorta with a pair of 12-yard passes and Gavin Williams adding to his 98-yard rushing effort.

Iowa had moved the ball 35 yards on five plays before Square stepped in front of a pass Petras said he should have never thrown.

“I was looking to trying to give us an easy five yards, keep things moving, but it wasn’t a good decision,’’ said Petras, who was intercepted three times in a game which saw the Hawkeyes have their third-most productive offensive game of the season.

Iowa accumulated 384 yards, topped only in wins over Kent State and Maryland, but could not overcome a slow start.

The Hawkeyes, who led after one quarter just three times in a 10-4 season, watched Kentucky carry a 13-3 lead into the locker room at the half.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted but the defense, they kept us in it, and we made some adjustments at the half to get things going,’’ Petras said.

The Wildcats (10-3) scored on their first drive of the game and extended their lead with a pair of field goals late in the second quarter.

The second field goal by Matt Ruffolo came from 27 yards with 38 seconds remaining in the half five plays after the first of two interceptions thrown by Petras in the final minutes of the second quarter.

D’Eryk Jackson wrapped his arms around a tipped pass at the Iowa 31-yard line with 2:06 to play two plays after Ruffolo had given Kentucky a 10-3 lead with a 21-yard field goal.

Iowa moved the ball 36 yards on six plays in the final seconds of the half before Quandre Moseley intercepted a 47-yard lob into the end zone as time expired.

The Hawkeyes’ lone points of the half came on a 28-yard field goal by Caleb Shudak just under four minutes into the second quarter, cutting into the 7-0 lead the Wildcats took on a game-opening 13-play, 80-yard drive.

Will Levis, who completed his first seven passes of the game, hit Chris Rodriguez with a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Kentucky a 7-0 margin with 5:32 to go in the opening quarter.