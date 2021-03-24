Iowa Western baseball scores 33 runs in doubleheader sweep of Northeast

The NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western baseball team pounded out 30 hits while scoring 33 runs in a doubleheader sweep against Northeast in Norfolk, Nebraska on Wednesday.

The Reivers won the first game 18-3 and second game 15-1 against the host Hawks.

The Reivers collected 16 hits in the first game, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings on the way to cruising to victory in five innings. Shortstop Benjamin Palmer hit two doubles, while catcher Carter Wright and third baseman Chase Spoonemore each hit a double. Palmer, center fielder Thomas Bean and designated hitter Brady Prewitt each had three hits.

Right-hander Ernie Day picked up the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs while striking out three in four innings.

The nightcap was tight until the latter innings, when Iowa Western broke open a 1-1 game with seven runs in the sixth inning and seven runs in the seventh inning.

Four Reivers finished with two hits as the team collected 14 in the game. Palmer hit a double.

Noah Manning picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief pitching.