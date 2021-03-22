 Skip to main content
Iowa Western baseball sweeps Ellsworth to take series 4-0
In this file photo, Conner Mackay pitches against Coffeyville.

 Courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western community college

Iowa Western baseball completed a series sweep of Ellsworth on Sunday, winning 11-1 in six innings and 12-1 in five innings while collecting 24 hits, including 11 extra-base hits.

The NJCAA Division I No. 9 Reivers swept a doubleheader against Ellsworth on Saturday as well.

Right-handed pitcher Evan O'Toole went 5 2/3 in game one on Sunday, allowing one earned run while striking out seven to pick up the win. Left fielder Kyle Huckstorf, second baseman Dylan Robertson and third baseman Chase Spoonemore each hit two doubles for an offensive attack that rapped out 11 hits.

In game two, Robertson connected on a home run and a double, while Huckstorf, Auggie Rasmussen and Jacob Shamban hit doubles as well.

Right-hander Conner Mackay threw all five innings, striking out 10 while allowing one earned run.

Ellsworth 100 000 -- 1 5 2

Iowa Western 022 043 -- 11 11 0

W - Evan O'Toole (3-0) 5.2 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 4 BB, 7 K

L - Charlie Jaeger (0-2) 4.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Ellsworth (8-9) 000 01 -- 1 5 3

Iowa Western (12-4) 216 3X -- 12 13 0

W - Conner Mackay (3-1) 5 IP, 5 H, R, ER, BB, 10 K

L - Jason Moist (1-2) 2.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

