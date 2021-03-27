Iowa Western baseball sweeps Kirkwood

The NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western baseball team swept a doubleheader against Kirkwood on Saturday at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs, winning 2-1 and 5-3.

Iowa Western scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning in game one to pull out the win.

Peyton Zabel went five innings for the Reivers, giving up just one earned run while striking out five. He gave way in the sixth to Jake Leger, who got the win in 1 1/3 innings of work. Noah Manning got the save by recording the final two outs.

Iowa Western first baseman Noah Hull hit an RBI triple in the second inning and drove in the other run on a fielder's choice in the sixth. Second baseman Dylan Robertson had two hits.

In the second game, which went a scheduled nine innings, Reiver center fielder Kyle Huckstorf hit a home run and a triple while picking up two RBI.

Iowa Western pitcher Harrison Cook threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs. Brant Hogue got the win with 2 1/3 innings of one-run relief, while Grant Hubka pitched the final 1 1/3 to pick up the save.

The two teams square off again today, with games at noon and 3 p.m.

Kirkwood 001 000 0 -- 1 5 0