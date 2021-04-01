Iowa Western baseball sweeps Southwestern

The Iowa Western baseball team continued to roll through opponents, sweeping a doubleheader against Southwestern in Creston on Thursday, winning 7-1 and 16-5.

In game one, NCJAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning. Designated hitter Carter Wright finished with a double, while first baseman Alec Patino had two hits.

Ernie Day got the win on the mound, giving up one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. Pitchers Michael Finan, Braden Berry and Samson Holcomb also saw action.

In game two, the Reivers got home runs from first baseman Noah Hull and outfielder Dayvin Johnson. Hull also hit two doubles and finished the game 5-6 with four RB, three runs and 14 total bases. Johnson and catcher Brady Prewitt each had two hits.

Six pitchers saw action for Iowa Western, with Will Stevens getting the win after starting the game and throwing two innings of shutout baseball with four strikeouts.

The Reivers will stay on the road this weekend, with a four-game series at Southeastern in West Burlington. Saturday’s games will be at 1 and 3:30 p.m., while first pitches on Sunday are set for noon and 2:30 p.m.

Iowa Western 101 500 0 — 7 6 0