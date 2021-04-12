Iowa Western baseball sweeps weekend series against Marshalltown

The NJCAA No. 7 Iowa Western baseball team swept a four-game weekend series against Marshalltown at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers won 7-1 and 14-4 on Saturday and 3-0 and 12-2 on Sunday.

In game one Saturday, designated hitter Thatcher Kozal and right fielder Dayvin Johnson both doubled, while first baseman Alec Patino finished with three hits. Center fielder Aaron Staehely and shortsop Benjamin Palmer had two hits apiece.

Peyton Zabel (4-1) picked up the win on the mounting, throwing a complete game, allowing one earned run and four hits while striking out six in seven innings.

The Reivers scored seven runs in game two on the way to the blowout win.

Staehely had four hits. Kozal finished with two hits, including a home run. Shortsop Trenton Harris hit two doubles and finished with three hits, while catcher Logan Jordan and first baseman Noah Hull each doubled. Hull had three hits. Designated hitter had a triple.

Harrison Cook (5-1) was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings while allowing four earned runs, nine hits and striking out six.