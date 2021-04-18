Iowa Western defense destroys Arkansas Baptist

The Reivers keep on rolling as they earn their second straight shutout win, this time on the road against Arkansas Baptist College 45-0.
Also for the second straight game, the Reiver defense held their opponent under 100 yards of total offense. Helping that along the defense collected three turnovers including an 80-yard pick-six from Dylan Reyes in the third quarter.
In addition, the defense tallied up 10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Head coach Scott Strohmeier was very pleased with his defense.
“The defense really dominated the game,” Strohmeier said. “I was very pleased defensively, they came out and attacked their quarterback, put them in long-yardage situations and gave our offense a lot of short fields to work with.”
Offensively, the Reivers marched right down the field for a score as freshman quarterback Nate Glantz connected to Donnovan Moorer on a 20-yard touchdown play.
The Reiver special teams also scored in this game via a blocked punt from Kyre’ Williams which was recovered by Jayleen Fitzpatrick in the end zone for the team’s second touchdown. After another defensive stop on Buffalo’s offense, Iowa Western capped off another drive with six as Glantz completed a 12-yard pass to James Gilbert.
Glantz and some other offensive starters would end their day after that, and mostly ran the ball the rest of the way which proved very effective as Milton Sargbah ran in two touchdowns, one being a 3-yard scamper in the second quarter, his next being a 1-yard score early in the third. Being able to cruise to victory and pull starters early on with an already hindered team was more than a good deal to Strohmeier.
“I think it’s good not only to be able to rest the starters but to also get other guys some in-game reps,” Strohmeier said. “The other thing was we wanted to get our starters out of the game, because I don’t think this game always had good scenarios for them to be in, just with how the game was going, so I wanted to get them out of there.
“The biggest thing is though, it gave some of our back-ups and third-string guys a chance to play, which some of them are just one snap away from playing anyway. So, it’s always good to give those guys some reps.”
With this win, the Reivers will prepare for their second meeting with Iowa Central who ranks ninth in the latest NJCAA football polls. After defeating the Tritons in the first meeting, 34-20, back on April 3 in Fort Dodge, Strohmeier and the Reivers will meet the tough challenge of trying to beat a top-10 team twice in one season, as well as try to recapture the Kinney Cup Trophy next weekend.
“Anytime you have to play a team twice, it’s always difficult,” Strohmeier said. “We’re excited though, to be in the situation we’re in to hopefully win the rest of our games from here on out. We’ll get back in town and prepare and be ready to roll on Saturday.”
The Reivers and Tritons will kick off at 2:30 pm on April 24 at Titan Stadium.
Iowa Western (3-1) 17 14 14 0 — 45