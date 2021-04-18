Iowa Western defense destroys Arkansas Baptist

“I think it’s good not only to be able to rest the starters but to also get other guys some in-game reps,” Strohmeier said. “The other thing was we wanted to get our starters out of the game, because I don’t think this game always had good scenarios for them to be in, just with how the game was going, so I wanted to get them out of there.

“The biggest thing is though, it gave some of our back-ups and third-string guys a chance to play, which some of them are just one snap away from playing anyway. So, it’s always good to give those guys some reps.”

With this win, the Reivers will prepare for their second meeting with Iowa Central who ranks ninth in the latest NJCAA football polls. After defeating the Tritons in the first meeting, 34-20, back on April 3 in Fort Dodge, Strohmeier and the Reivers will meet the tough challenge of trying to beat a top-10 team twice in one season, as well as try to recapture the Kinney Cup Trophy next weekend.

“Anytime you have to play a team twice, it’s always difficult,” Strohmeier said. “We’re excited though, to be in the situation we’re in to hopefully win the rest of our games from here on out. We’ll get back in town and prepare and be ready to roll on Saturday.”

The Reivers and Tritons will kick off at 2:30 pm on April 24 at Titan Stadium.