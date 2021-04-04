Iowa Western football: Reivers top Tritons 34-20

After a disappointing defeat last week, the ninth ranked Iowa Western football team rebounded in a big way to top fifth ranked Iowa Central 34-20 in Fort Dodge Saturday.
The Reivers only trailed for 2:21 of the game, after the Tritons went up 17-13 after a 10 play, 74-yard scoring drive. Iowa Western came back with an answer, though, as Nate Glantz threw a 5-yard pass to Zion Guerra for a score to regain the lead.
The Tritons would kick a field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20-20 with just under 10 minutes left to play. However, like many other points throughout the game, the Reivers had an answer. Glantz threw a 66-yard strike to Michael Love to put Iowa Western ahead for good this time.
After last week’s loss, Reiver head coach Scott Strohmeier was pleased with how the team came ready to fight on the road this week.
“After a tough loss loss week and then turning right around to play another tough team this week, I thought we played well,” Strohmeier said. “We still left some opportunities out there, but we were able to get more of those this time. We found a way to finish it off this week ”
Glantz finished the game 28-40 for 401 yards and threw two touchdowns. Notably, Love led the Reivers with six catches for 139 yards after catching just one pass in last week’s loss to Snow.
The offense for the Reivers again began slowly in terms of finding the end zone. However, two field goals from Josh Jasek from 38 and 30 yards out, in that order, put the Reivers ahead 6-0 before the first quarter expired.
The Tritons cut that lead in half early in the second with a 28-yard field goal, after taking advantage of one of three Reiver turnovers in the first half. Midway through the second quarter, the Reivers finally broke the ice with the game’s first touchdown, as Kedrik Osuorah ran it in from 9 yards out.
“It was unfortunate in the first half,” Strohmeier said. “We played really well, except for the turnovers and we have to take care of the football. But we shored up some things after turning over the ball. Main thing was we answered each time and made some big plays over the course of the game.”
The Tritons had multiple opportunities to score the equalizing touchdown, but the Reivers’ “Dark Side” defense came up with a big play each time, including a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown from linebacker Jacob Ellis in the final seconds to ensure Iowa Western’s first victory of the young season.
“Our defense came up big when they had to,” Strohmeier said. “They made some big plays down the stretch. The pick six at the end was great and essentially sealed it. We could have easily thought after last week, ‘here we go again, this is going to happen,’ but our guys came to play and found a way to finish the game off, and that’s what I’m most proud of this week.”
Notably, Dennis Fisher also caught an interception for the Reivers, and led the team with six tackles. Ellis had four tackles and a tackle for loss to go with his pick six.
Iowa Western will return home for their next game, which will be played under the Friday night lights of Titan Stadium in Council Bluffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Iowa Western (1-1) 6 7 7 14 — 34
Iowa Central (1-1) 0 3 14 3 — 20
First quarter:
IW: Josh Jasek 38-yard field goal
IW: Jasek 30-yard field goal
Second quarter:
IC: Colin Swygaman 28-yard field goal
IW: Kedrik Osuorah 9-yard run (Jasek kick good)
Third quarter:
IC: Aniik McKenzie 96-yard kickoff return Swygman kick good)
IC: Brady Pope 18-yard pass to Savion Johnson (Swygman kick good)
IW: Nate Glantz 5-yard pass to Zion Guerra (Jasek kick good)
Fourth quarter:
IC: Swygman 24-yard field goal
IW: Glantz 66-yard pass to to Michael Love (Jasek kick good)