Iowa Western football: Reivers top Tritons 34-20

The offense for the Reivers again began slowly in terms of finding the end zone. However, two field goals from Josh Jasek from 38 and 30 yards out, in that order, put the Reivers ahead 6-0 before the first quarter expired.

The Tritons cut that lead in half early in the second with a 28-yard field goal, after taking advantage of one of three Reiver turnovers in the first half. Midway through the second quarter, the Reivers finally broke the ice with the game’s first touchdown, as Kedrik Osuorah ran it in from 9 yards out.

“It was unfortunate in the first half,” Strohmeier said. “We played really well, except for the turnovers and we have to take care of the football. But we shored up some things after turning over the ball. Main thing was we answered each time and made some big plays over the course of the game.”

The Tritons had multiple opportunities to score the equalizing touchdown, but the Reivers’ “Dark Side” defense came up with a big play each time, including a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown from linebacker Jacob Ellis in the final seconds to ensure Iowa Western’s first victory of the young season.