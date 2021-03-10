 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Western hits three home runs in 19-5 win against Des Moines Area
0 comments

Iowa Western hits three home runs in 19-5 win against Des Moines Area

{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Western baseball team hit three home runs and four doubles in a 19-5 rout of Des Moines Area Wednesday at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs.

Freshman left fielder Auggie Rasmussen was 2-2 with a home run. Rasmussen was one of three players with two hits, along with freshman outfielder Kyle Huckstorf, who hit two doubles, and sophomore right fielder Spencer Parker.

The other home runs came from freshman catcher Logan Jordan and freshman first baseman Noah Hull.

The Reivers had 15 hits.

Freshman Braden Berry picked up the win on the mound, throwing one shutout inning with two strikeouts. Iowa Western sent 10 pitchers to the mound. In all, 28 members of the Reiver roster saw action in the win.

The NJCAA Division I No. 9 Reivers improved to 6-2 on the season. They play next on March 17 in a doubleheader against Northeast at noon and 2:30 p.m. This weekend’s four-game series against Mott has been canceled.

Des Moines Area (4-8) 020 110 100 — 5 8 3

Iowa Western (7-2) 301 231 136 — 19 15 1

W — Braden Berry (1-0) IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 SO

L — Kaleb Krier (1-2) 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, SO

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Creighton coach Greg McDermott is suspended
College

Creighton coach Greg McDermott is suspended

  • Updated

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announced in a statement Thursday night that he has suspended coach Greg McDermott, who compared his program to a plantation in a locker-room speech after a loss.

+2
Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten finals
College

Hawkeyes send six to Big Ten finals

  • Updated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — From a quick conclusion to going the distance, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team enjoyed a near-perfect semifinal round Saturday night at the Big Ten Championships.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert