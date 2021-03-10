Iowa Western hits three home runs in 19-5 win against Des Moines Area

The Iowa Western baseball team hit three home runs and four doubles in a 19-5 rout of Des Moines Area Wednesday at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs.

Freshman left fielder Auggie Rasmussen was 2-2 with a home run. Rasmussen was one of three players with two hits, along with freshman outfielder Kyle Huckstorf, who hit two doubles, and sophomore right fielder Spencer Parker.

The other home runs came from freshman catcher Logan Jordan and freshman first baseman Noah Hull.

The Reivers had 15 hits.

Freshman Braden Berry picked up the win on the mound, throwing one shutout inning with two strikeouts. Iowa Western sent 10 pitchers to the mound. In all, 28 members of the Reiver roster saw action in the win.

The NJCAA Division I No. 9 Reivers improved to 6-2 on the season. They play next on March 17 in a doubleheader against Northeast at noon and 2:30 p.m. This weekend’s four-game series against Mott has been canceled.

Des Moines Area (4-8) 020 110 100 — 5 8 3

Iowa Western (7-2) 301 231 136 — 19 15 1