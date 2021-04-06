Iowa Western men's basketball season ends with 81-76 loss against Southwestern

Guard Kelvin Balfour scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Reivers. Guard Roland McCoy scored 17 points, while guard Dhashon Dyson scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds.

James Kelley led Southwestern with 21 points.

Iowa Western beat Southwestern twice during the regular season, including an 82-74 win on March 31. The Reivers end the season 11-12.

"I'm really happy with the effort and the competitiveness our guys have shown game in, game out. Especially the second half of the season. We've been in every game, we've battled. That's a testament to their effort and attitude," Van Riessen said. "I know at times we came up short, more times than not, but we have to learn from those things and use those to propel us forward and help us have the success we didn't have this season next year."

Sophomores Dhashon Dyson, Kaeden Lawary, Karl Jones suited up for the Reivers a final time. Dyson was the only one that played Tuesday.