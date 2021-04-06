Iowa Western men's basketball season ends with 81-76 loss against Southwestern

The Iowa Western men's basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night in a 81-76 loss against Southwestern in the first round of the Region XI tournament at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.
Iowa Western led by seven at the half, but gave up 52 points in the second half as they watched an 11-point lead early in the third quarter evaporate. After taking that lead at the 19:02 mark, the Spartans went on a 16-2 run to take the lead.
"The first five minutes of the second half really hurt us," Iowa Western head coach Todd Van Riessen said. "We had multiple turnovers, they were getting layups and open 3s. They went on a run and erased the lead we built at halftime. ... We had turnovers in spurts. That's what really allowed them to have momentum plays and allowed them to go on runs. Turnovers at any time are going to be hurtful, but especially when they go in spurts."
Southwestern outscored the Reivers 23-11 on points off turnovers and 42-26 on points in the paint.
The game was back-and-forth from there, with the teams trading leads before Southwestern took a lead and hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
"We fought back and had the lead a couple times in the second half inside of 10 minutes," Van Riessen said. "But we couldn't quite finish the plays we needed and couldn't get the stops."
Guard Kelvin Balfour scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Reivers. Guard Roland McCoy scored 17 points, while guard Dhashon Dyson scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds.
James Kelley led Southwestern with 21 points.
Iowa Western beat Southwestern twice during the regular season, including an 82-74 win on March 31. The Reivers end the season 11-12.
"I'm really happy with the effort and the competitiveness our guys have shown game in, game out. Especially the second half of the season. We've been in every game, we've battled. That's a testament to their effort and attitude," Van Riessen said. "I know at times we came up short, more times than not, but we have to learn from those things and use those to propel us forward and help us have the success we didn't have this season next year."
Sophomores Dhashon Dyson, Kaeden Lawary, Karl Jones suited up for the Reivers a final time. Dyson was the only one that played Tuesday.
"We have a lot of work still to do as a team and as individuals. but we'll get into that in the next couple weeks. It'll be interesting to see where things go. We'll have some guys that'll have the opportunity to move on to other schools after one year," Van Riessen said while discussing next season, which will be his second with Iowa Western. "But our goal is to get a good nucleus back from this year's team. This year has helped build their understanding of what we demand and what we do day to day. That'll help us have a great year next year."
Southwestern (12-11) 29 52 -- 81
Iowa Western (11-12) 39 40 -- 76
S: Nate Duckworth 13, Joe Kearney 13, Donzell Johnson 15, Justin Graham 8, James Kelley 21, Qushawn Wells 3, AJ Lacabe 1, Demarious Carey 5, Manyiel Wugol 2.
IW: Dhashon Dyson 14, Roland McCoy 17, Kelvin Balfour 32, Dewayne Vass 1, Majesty Johnson 8, Elijah Bishop 4.