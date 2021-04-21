 Skip to main content
Iowa Western sends three to semifinals
Out of six Reivers to make the quarterfinal round, three of them earned their way to the semifinals at the NJCAA wrestling national championships on Wednesday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. That guarantees them automatic All-American status and a chance to keep their national championship hopes alive.

At the 141-pound weight class, freshman No. 4 seed Creighton Baughman went against the No. 28 seed Jacob Mitchell from Pratt College. Baughman took control early and stayed in control on the way to a 17-9 decision victory.

“I started off strong and stayed where I knew I could be in control,” Baughman said. “It got me the early lead and just took care of things from there.

“Knowing I’m an All-American feels good, I like the sound of it. But, I still want that national title. National champion would sound good too.”

At 157, defending champion sophomore Isaiah Crosby kept his dreams of repeating alive after defeating Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s Josh Parks by a 13-2 decision.

Getting the back-to-back All-American status is nice to the sophomore from Miami, but his mind remains on defending his national title.

“It feels good earning that two-time All-American status. I feel blessed,” Crosby said. “It’s still my goal to become the first ever two-time champion for Iowa Western and this win puts me that much closer, job isn’t done though.”

Finally, at 197, sophomore Josh McFarland beat his man via a close 5-3 decision.

Last season McFarland was one and done in last year’s tournament. After ending his run way shorter than he planned last year, earning that All-American status already pays off a lot of his work.

“It really pays a lot off, ” McFarland said. “All that preparation to make myself a better wrestler after last year. I feel like I’m a more complete wrestler and in better shape than last year, I’m full steam ahead now.”

Redshirt freshman Nathan Rizek at 125 lost his quarterfinal match 10-7. Sophomore Fabian Padilla lost his quarterfinal in a 3-2 battle, and at heavyweight (285) sophomore Dillyn Miller lost his quarters match by a 7-4 decision. Miller and Rizek lost their following consolation matches, eliminating them from the tournament.

