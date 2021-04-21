Iowa Western sends three to semifinals

Out of six Reivers to make the quarterfinal round, three of them earned their way to the semifinals at the NJCAA wrestling national championships on Wednesday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. That guarantees them automatic All-American status and a chance to keep their national championship hopes alive.

At the 141-pound weight class, freshman No. 4 seed Creighton Baughman went against the No. 28 seed Jacob Mitchell from Pratt College. Baughman took control early and stayed in control on the way to a 17-9 decision victory.

“I started off strong and stayed where I knew I could be in control,” Baughman said. “It got me the early lead and just took care of things from there.

“Knowing I’m an All-American feels good, I like the sound of it. But, I still want that national title. National champion would sound good too.”

At 157, defending champion sophomore Isaiah Crosby kept his dreams of repeating alive after defeating Northeastern Oklahoma A&M’s Josh Parks by a 13-2 decision.

Getting the back-to-back All-American status is nice to the sophomore from Miami, but his mind remains on defending his national title.