Iowa Western softball gets a walk-off single, shutout in doubleheader sweep of Northeast

Kennedy Walls hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Iowa Western softball team an 8-7 win against Northeast on Wednesday as the Reivers swept a doubleheader.

The Reivers won 2-0 in the first game, before taking game two in dramatic fashion. The games were played at Northeast in Norfolk, Nebraska, but Iowa Western was the home team.

According to stats provided by Iowa Western and the @ReiverSoftball twitter account: In the back-and-forth second contest, Iowa Western took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Northeast answered with a three-run top of the seventh to take a one-run lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, right fielder Aujenai Gregory hit a solo home run to knot things up at seven. Later in the inning, third baseman Mattilyn Reiling reached on a fielders choice and stole second base. With two outs, Walls, a second baseman, hit a single to score Reiling for the win.

Reiling finished 4-5 in the game, while Walls was 2-3. Pitcher Brook Melnychuk picked up the win, throwing 6 2/3 innings in relief while allowing four hits, four runs — none earned — and striking out six.