Iowa Western softball splits pair of mid-week doubleheaders

The Iowa Western softball team sits at 30-10 on the season after splitting a pair of mid-week doubleheaders.

The Reivers lost 4-3 and won 13-4 on Tuesday at Southwestern. And on Wednesday, Iowa Western beat Indian Hills 6-4 at home before losing the second game 8-0.

Against Southwestern, freshman utility player Mattilyn Reiling was 5-7 on the day, with a home run and double, according to Reiver Athletics. Sophomore catcher Katriana Bain was 3-4 with a home run in game two.

In game two, freshman pitcher Libby Walls got the win, throwing a five-inning shutout while allowing three hits and striking out six.

“Unfortunately we didn’t defend very well or make adjustments at the plate in the first game,” Iowa Western head coach Ben Greer told Reiver Athletics. “But we’ve still got a ways to go until the post season and hopefully we can get back in a rhythm over the next couple of weeks.”

In the win against Indian Hills, Bain had two hits, including a double. Freshman outfielder Logan Corcoran hit a home run, sophomore infielder Madeline Layman hit a double and sophomore utility player Aujenai Gregory had two hits.