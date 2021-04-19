Iowa Western softball splits weekend series with Iowa Central

The Iowa Western softball team split a four-game weekend series with Iowa Central, winning 4-2 and 14-6 on Saturday before losing 4-2 and 6-0 on Sunday.

The Reivers scored four times in the fourth inning to come from behind and win game one. Iowa Western then exploded for 11 runs in the third inning of game two to cruise to victory.

On Sunday, Iowa Central scored three times in the top of the seventh inning in game one to pull out the win.

Full stats were not available as of Monday night.

Iowa Central 020 000 0 — 2 3 0

Iowa Western 000 400 X — 4 4 X

Iowa Central 006 00 — 6 8 2

Iowa Western 10(11) 2X — 14 9 X

Iowa Central 000 010 3 — 4 4 2

Iowa Western (32-12) 000 110 0 — 2 3 X

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.