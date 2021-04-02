Iowa Western softball splits with Southwestern

The Iowa Western softball team split a doubleheader with Southwestern on Wednesday, winning the first game 8-5 before dropping the nightcap 15-5 in Council Bluffs.

In game one, the Reivers had a 6-0 lead before Southwestern made things close with three in the sixth and two in the seventh. But pitcher Brook Melnychuk was able to stop the bleeding and finish the game. Melnychuk threw a complete game, giving up six hits and four earned runs while striking out 10.

Offensively, shortstop Jessica Strandlund had two doubles, while third baseman Mattilyn Reiling and left fielder Myla Beckstrom each hit a double.

In game two, the Reivers led 4-1 before things went sideways for the home team in a 10-run fifth inning for the Spartans.

Reiver pitcher Hannah Smart took the loss, throwing 4 1/3 innings while giving up seven hits, just one earned runs and five total runs. She struck out five.

Full stats for Southwestern were not available.

The Reivers host Southeastern today at 2 and 4 p.m.

Southwestern 000 003 2 — 5 6 X

Iowa Western 030 122 X — 8 9 2

W — Brook Melnychuk 7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K