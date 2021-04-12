Iowa Western softball sweeps four-game set against Marshalltown

The Iowa Western softball team won four games over the weekend, sweeping a pair of doubleheaders at Marshalltown.
The Reivers won a pair of high-scoring affairs on Saturday, 11-9 and 15-5 in five innings, before taking Sunday’s games 3-1 in extra innings and 6-4.
In game one on Saturday, third baseman Mattilyn Reiling and second baseman Taya Pheim both hit home runs, while shortstop Jessica Strandlund hit a double. Reiling, Strandlund and leftfielder all had three hits.
Pitcher Brook Melnychuk picked up the win, throwing 4 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs, allowing four hits and striking out four.
In game two, Strandlund and first baseman Madeline Layman both hit home runs and finished with two hits. Reilling hit two doubles, while Gregory, Opheim, leftfielder Myla Beckstrom, designated player Katriana Bain and Tayler Floyd all hit a double.
Libby Walls got the win in the pitcher’s circle, giving up five earned runs while striking out four in five innings of work.
In game one on Sunday, the Reivers broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to get the win.
Beckstrom finished with three hits, while Opheim had two. Melnychuk picked up the complete-game win, striking out 11 while giving up five hits and one earned run. The run came in the first, followed by eight innings of shutout softball.
And in the final game, Iowa Western overcame an early 2-0 deficit with four runs in the third. They tacked on much-needed insurance runs in the top of the sixth to hold on for the win.
Reiling and Bain both homered and had two hits, while Opheim hit a double.
Pitcher Libby Walls got the win, throwing five innings while giving up three earned runs and striking out three. Melnychuk picked up the save with two innings of scoreless pitching. She struck out three.
Full stats were not available for Marshalltown.
Iowa Western travels to Creston to take on Southwestern in a doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 2 p.m.
Iowa Western 303 301 1 — 11 15 2
Marshalltown 000 212 4 — 9 11 X
Iowa Western 911 31 — 15 14 0
Marshalltown 003 20 — 5 8 X
Iowa Western 000 100 002 — 3 9 1
Marshalltown 100 000 000 — 1 5 X
Iowa Western (28-8) 004 002 0 — 6 9 1
Marshalltown (5-31) 110 011 0 — 4 7 X