Iowa Western softball sweeps four-game set against Marshalltown

The Iowa Western softball team won four games over the weekend, sweeping a pair of doubleheaders at Marshalltown.

The Reivers won a pair of high-scoring affairs on Saturday, 11-9 and 15-5 in five innings, before taking Sunday’s games 3-1 in extra innings and 6-4.

In game one on Saturday, third baseman Mattilyn Reiling and second baseman Taya Pheim both hit home runs, while shortstop Jessica Strandlund hit a double. Reiling, Strandlund and leftfielder all had three hits.

Pitcher Brook Melnychuk picked up the win, throwing 4 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs, allowing four hits and striking out four.

In game two, Strandlund and first baseman Madeline Layman both hit home runs and finished with two hits. Reilling hit two doubles, while Gregory, Opheim, leftfielder Myla Beckstrom, designated player Katriana Bain and Tayler Floyd all hit a double.

Libby Walls got the win in the pitcher’s circle, giving up five earned runs while striking out four in five innings of work.

In game one on Sunday, the Reivers broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to get the win.