Iowa Western softball swept by Kirkwood
IWCC softball vs Iowa Lakes Kohler 3.JPG

In this file photo, Iowa Western infielder Taya Opheim throws to first baseman Madaline Layman in the Reivers’ 6-2 victory in game one of a doubleheader sweep of Iowa Lakes.

 Courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western Community College/

After winning 18 of their last 19 games prior, the Iowa Western softball team has now lost four straight after dropping a four-game series against tough Kirkwood team on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday the Reivers lost both games in five innings.

The Eagles hit three home runs in the first game, which added up to eight runs, leading to a 12-2 win for Kirkwood.

The second game did not treat the Reivers any better. The Eagles again hit three dingers that added up to eight runs. On the other side of things, Iowa Western was limited to just one hit compared to Kirkwood’s 13. The Eagles won game two 15-1.

In game three of the series on Monday, Kirkwood had a 5-0 by the end of the sixth inning. The Reivers made things interesting with Aujenai Gregory’s three-run home run in the seventh and final inning, but that’s as close as they would get in the series.

In game four, the Reivers at first were keeping pace with Kirkwood through three innings, trailing by a score of 4-2. However, the visiting Eagles plated nine runs in the fourth to complete the sweep and win the game 13-2 in five innings.

Brooke Kilburg was a big reason for the Eagles’ scoring burst with three hits and five RBIs in this game. She also scored two runs.

“We are a little banged up at the moment and some new faces will have to step up,” Iowa Western head coach Ben Greer told Reiver Athletics. “Clearly we didn’t do that over the weekend and I hope this was an eye opening experience that will help us grow as the season continues.”

The Reivers will return to the field today to host Southwestern for a double header at the Reiver Sports Complex. Game one will start at 2 p.m. and game two is scheduled for 4pm.

Iowa Western 110 00 — 2 1 2

Kirkwood 145 2X — 12 11 1

W - Kori Wedeking (10-1) 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K

L - Brook Melnychuk 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Iowa Western 000 10 — 1 1 2

Kirkwood 931 2X — 15 13 2

W - Payton Akers 2 IP 0 H 0 R 0 ER 2 K

L - Hannah Smart 4 IIP, 13 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Iowa Western 000 000 3 — 3 4 2

Kirkwood 001 013 X — 5 6 1

W - Kori Wedeking (11-1) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 13 K 1 HR

L - Libby Walls (0-1) 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Iowa Western (20-6) 011 00 — 2 3 2

Kirkwood (20-5) 130 9X — 13 10 2

W - Payton Akers (5-1) 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K

L - Hannah Smart (6-3) 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

