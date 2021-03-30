Iowa Western softball swept by Kirkwood

After winning 18 of their last 19 games prior, the Iowa Western softball team has now lost four straight after dropping a four-game series against tough Kirkwood team on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday the Reivers lost both games in five innings.

The Eagles hit three home runs in the first game, which added up to eight runs, leading to a 12-2 win for Kirkwood.

The second game did not treat the Reivers any better. The Eagles again hit three dingers that added up to eight runs. On the other side of things, Iowa Western was limited to just one hit compared to Kirkwood’s 13. The Eagles won game two 15-1.

In game three of the series on Monday, Kirkwood had a 5-0 by the end of the sixth inning. The Reivers made things interesting with Aujenai Gregory’s three-run home run in the seventh and final inning, but that’s as close as they would get in the series.

In game four, the Reivers at first were keeping pace with Kirkwood through three innings, trailing by a score of 4-2. However, the visiting Eagles plated nine runs in the fourth to complete the sweep and win the game 13-2 in five innings.

Brooke Kilburg was a big reason for the Eagles’ scoring burst with three hits and five RBIs in this game. She also scored two runs.